



Air India has announced the resumption of its non-stop services between Delhi and Shanghai (Pudong International Airport), beginning 1 February 2026. This marks the airline’s return to mainland China after a hiatus of nearly six years and signifies a renewed phase of engagement between the two nations following recent diplomatic accords.





The Delhi–Shanghai service will operate four times weekly, reinstating a critical air bridge that was suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The route will be served by the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, equipped with 18 fully flat Business Class seats and 238 Economy Class seats, designed to offer enhanced comfort and service consistency.





According to the airline’s official statement, Air India also plans to expand connectivity from Mumbai to Shanghai later in 2026, subject to necessary regulatory permissions. This move would further consolidate Air India’s footprint in East Asia and reinforce its global network presence, making Shanghai the carrier’s 48th international destination.





Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, highlighted the broader significance of the route’s restoration. He described the Delhi–Shanghai resumption as 'more than a route launch,' calling it a bridge between two of the world’s oldest civilisations and fastest-growing economic hubs. Wilson emphasised that the renewed service would promote exchange in sectors such as business, trade, healthcare, education, and culture.





The reactivation of this key corridor follows bilateral efforts to rebuild air connectivity and strengthen people-to-people and commercial ties between India and China. The resumption is viewed as a step forward in revitalising collaboration in technology, pharmaceuticals, education, and related industries.





Air India continues to hold the distinction of carrying more international passengers than any other Indian carrier and has been actively rebuilding its long-haul network under the Tata Group’s transformation plan. The inclusion of Shanghai reinforces its strategy to restore legacy routes while exploring new destinations in Asia, Europe, and North America.





Ticket sales for the Delhi–Shanghai flights have begun on all major channels, including the airline’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and travel agencies across the globe. With this addition, Air India not only strengthens its Asian operations but also underscores India’s growing air connectivity footprint in the post-pandemic global travel landscape.





Based On ANI Report







