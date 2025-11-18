

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to bring those responsible for the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort to justice, declaring that the culprits would be traced “even from Patal” (the netherworld) if necessary.

His comments came during the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held in Faridabad, Haryana, on Monday.

Amit Shah reiterated the Centre’s unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism from India’s soil. He asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the nation remains firmly dedicated to eliminating terrorism at its roots. The Home Minister warned that those behind the Red Fort attack would be located, prosecuted, and handed the harshest punishment available under law.





At the start of the NZC meeting, participants observed a two-minute silence in honour of the victims of two recent blasts—one near Red Fort in Delhi and another at the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir.





Highlighting the importance of the Zonal Councils, Shah said these platforms foster coordination, cooperation, and policy alignment among states, helping realise the Prime Minister’s vision of “strong states building a strong nation.”





He noted that between 2014 and 2025, meetings of Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees have risen by 250 per cent compared with the preceding decade. In total, 1,600 inter-state issues were discussed during this period, with 81.43 per cent successfully resolved—a remarkable record in fostering federal coordination.





The Home Minister drew particular attention to crimes against women and children, urging an expansion of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for speedier trials in sexual offence cases. He stated that ensuring women’s and children's safety remains a top national priority, insisting that no civilised society can tolerate such acts of brutality.





The capital was shaken on the evening of 10 November when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station around 6:52 p.m. The blast claimed 15 lives and injured several others. The impact was devastating—destroying multiple vehicles and leaving debris strewn across the area. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with mangled bodies and extensive damage within moments of the explosion.





The death toll climbed to 15 after two critically injured victims succumbed at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) quickly took charge of the case, pointing to a sophisticated terror network behind the attack.





In a major breakthrough, the NIA arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a key conspirator believed to have been the last person in contact with the deceased bomber, Dr Umar Nabi. Ali has been remanded to a 10-day custody as investigators work to unravel the inter-state “white-collar” terror network responsible for the attack.





Dr Umar Nabi, a 28-year-old medical professional from Pulwama, Kashmir, was reportedly driving the explosive-laden vehicle that detonated near Red Fort. Authorities believe he was deeply radicalised and served as a crucial operative within the module spread across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.





Investigators have established that Nabi was part of a larger plot to execute a powerful Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on 6 December.





The plan appears to have collapsed after Srinagar police arrested Dr Muzammil Ganaie from Al Falah University in Faridabad and seized a large cache of explosives earlier on 10 November.





Officials believe this unexpected bust created panic among the operatives, leading Nabi to detonate the car bomb prematurely near Red Fort. The blast killed 15 people and injured several more, exposing the dangerous scope of the alleged “white-collar” network that blended professional fronts with extremist ideology.





In his remarks, Amit Shah assured that investigators will trace every link in the conspiracy chain, no matter how deep or distant. He vowed that those responsible will face exemplary punishment, reaffirming that India’s security forces will continue dismantling terrorist networks and their logistical support systems nationwide.





With the probe widening and evidence still being examined, the Home Ministry has promised a transparent and forceful pursuit of justice for the victims of one of the deadliest terror attacks in the heart of the national capital.





Based On ANI Report







