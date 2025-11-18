Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports and Nikolai Patrushev Aide to the President





India and Russia convened a major interagency consultation in New Delhi on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to deepen maritime cooperation under the framework of their longstanding Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





The meeting was co-chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia.





Senior officials and experts from both nations participated in the consultations, which comprehensively reviewed existing frameworks and explored new areas for collaboration across the maritime domain. The sessions reflected the strategic importance both countries place on strengthening maritime connectivity and logistics to support broader economic and security goals.





Discussions during the meeting covered an extensive agenda, including shipbuilding cooperation, port modernisation, and maritime logistics. Both sides also explored the potential for joint ventures in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, the exchange of technological expertise, and mutual training initiatives to build a skilled maritime workforce.





The talks underscored the growing relevance of the Arctic in global shipping and resource development. India and Russia reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperative efforts in Arctic operations, building on shared scientific and technical capacities. This includes opportunities for collaborative research, navigation support, and sustainable infrastructure development in the Northern Sea Route, where Russia has extensive operational experience.





In line with their broader strategic partnership, the delegations acknowledged the role of strong political guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders have repeatedly emphasised the importance of fostering resilient supply chains, maritime connectivity and sustainable use of ocean resources.





The present dialogue reflects those priorities, ensuring that the maritime sector remains a cornerstone of bilateral engagement.





According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the deliberations. The consultations were described as forward-looking, pragmatic and outcome-oriented, contributing to a reinforced roadmap for expanding cooperation not only in trade and transport but also in scientific research and industrial growth.





The dialogue concluded with a shared resolve to build a resilient, efficient and sustainable maritime partnership, aimed at long-term prosperity for both nations.





By leveraging respective strengths in engineering, logistics and infrastructure, India and Russia aim to create a model of maritime collaboration that advances regional and global connectivity.





Based On ANI Report







