



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered a chilling plot by a white-collar terror module that intended to launch drone-based attacks in the national capital, similar to the Hamas assault on Israel in October 2023.





This revelation emerged during the inquiry into the November 10 suicide car bombing near the Red Fort, which killed the bomber identified as Umar Un Nabi.





Following Nabi’s attack, investigators detained a second suspect, Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, from Srinagar. Wani, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is accused of providing the technical expertise to modify commercially available drones for offensive use. His arrest followed the capture of the first suspect, Amir Rashid Ali, from Delhi.





According to NIA sources, the group was developing high-capacity drones equipped with advanced batteries capable of lifting heavier explosive payloads.





These systems were planned to carry bombs and surveillance cameras, potentially enabling attackers to target dense public gatherings to maximise casualties.





Investigators added that Danish had prior experience in assembling small weaponised drones and had attempted to design prototype rockets intended for use in coordinated strikes. The module reportedly aimed to execute multiple attacks in Delhi and other urban centres before the suicide bombing attempt.





Officials noted the striking similarity between these plans and the tactics employed by Hamas during its 2023 assault on Israel, in which drones were deployed to disable communication and surveillance infrastructure before ground incursions. The Delhi module, investigators believe, sought to replicate aspects of this asymmetric warfare model.





Drones have become a preferred tool in terrorist arsenals in several conflict zones—including Syria, Iraq, and parts of Africa—due to their affordability, accessibility, and ease of modification. They allow remote operations that reduce risk to attackers while creating substantial psychological and physical disruption.





The discovery of this plot signals a significant escalation in terror capabilities within India’s urban environments. Drones, once primarily used for surveillance or logistics, are now at risk of being converted into airborne delivery systems for explosives, creating complex challenges for law enforcement and security agencies.





Indian intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the evolving patterns of drone-based threats, particularly along the western and northern borders where multiple attempted infiltrations have been thwarted. Officials fear that technologically adept individuals, operating under seemingly legitimate covers, could provide expertise to covert networks for domestic attacks.





In response, India has been systematically investing in indigenous anti-drone technologies and integrating them into both military and law enforcement frameworks.





Agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have developed systems capable of detecting, jamming, and neutralising hostile drones.





The Indian Air Force and Border Security Force have already deployed these systems in critical sectors, with police forces in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Jammu also establishing specialised anti-drone units. Following the recent revelations, these efforts are now expected to expand further, with priority given to urban counter-drone response training and public awareness programmes.





The NIA stated that it continues to follow multiple leads across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and neighbouring states. Investigators are focusing on tracing financial flows, foreign handlers, and communications that might reveal whether the module had external support. Forensic analysis of recovered electronic devices and drone components is underway to assess the technical sophistication of the attempted modifications.





Security experts caution that the foiled plot underscores a dangerous shift in terrorism tactics—from conventional weapons towards advanced, technology-driven operations. It places renewed emphasis on the need for continuous innovation in counter-terror technology and intelligence coordination across agencies.







