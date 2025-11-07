



Apollo Micro Systems Limited has secured new contracts totalling ₹34.09 crore from key clients across India’s defence and private sectors, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner in advanced defence electronics.





According to the company’s official disclosure, the new orders include ₹11.01 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ₹22.57 crore from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, and ₹0.51 crore from private sector firms. These contracts are part of Apollo’s ongoing business engagements and expand its order book significantly.





This development underscores the company’s consistent performance in delivering systems and components that support indigenous defence capabilities. It also reflects Apollo’s growing role as an integration specialist in mission-critical systems for strategic platforms.





The company’s recent operational performance highlights a strong growth trajectory, driven by better operational efficiency, new project wins, and technology adoption. It achieved substantial improvements in both margins and overall profitability through disciplined cost control and a focus on high-value defence products.





Over the past quarter, Apollo Micro Systems has recorded a series of contract wins and recognitions from premier defence organisations. On 29 October, the company announced cumulative orders worth ₹18.43 crore from DRDO, defence PSUs, and private sector industries, further strengthening its year-end order portfolio.





Earlier in mid-October, Apollo Micro Systems had been declared the lowest bidder (L1) by DRDO for contracts amounting to ₹4.3 crore and by defence PSUs for projects totalling ₹34.97 crore. This placed the firm in a strong competitive position with a combined L1 bid value of ₹39.27 crore, signalling likely future conversions into active contracts.





A significant technological milestone came with DRDO’s approval for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the Mechatronic Fuse for Grenade.





This agreement marks an important step for Apollo in contributing to India’s defence indigenisation efforts. The firm’s ability to assimilate and develop complex fusing systems enhances its participation in precision-based, mission-critical applications.





Apollo Micro Systems continues to broaden its footprint within the defence electronics domain through sustained R&D partnerships, technology transfers, and manufacturing modernisation. Its expanding capabilities now span sensors, control systems, embedded solutions, and ruggedized hardware for aerospace and land systems.





The company’s steady stream of orders and projects reflects the growing trust placed in indigenous private-sector manufacturers under India’s self-reliance in defence initiative. Apollo’s deepening association with DRDO and defence PSUs positions it as a vital partner in India’s evolving strategic manufacturing ecosystem.





