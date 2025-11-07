



The Indian Army has detained a Bangladeshi national employed as a civilian labourer at the Bengdubi Military Station near Siliguri, North Bengal. The arrest was made during a reverification drive of non-military personnel at the base, which lies close to the strategically vital Chicken’s Neck corridor connecting India’s north-eastern states to the rest of the country.





During the verification process, the individual’s credentials raised suspicion. A detailed search led to the discovery of a Bangladeshi national identity card. Further inquiry revealed that he was also in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a voter identity card, all reportedly issued under Indian credentials.





According to an official statement, the discovery prompted immediate action. The man was detained and handed over to the local police on Wednesday for further investigation and legal proceedings. Authorities are now examining how the individual managed to acquire multiple Indian identity documents and gain employment at a sensitive military installation.





Defence officials stated that the reverification process was part of a standard security audit aimed at screening civilian staff within military premises. In light of the discovery, military intelligence units and local security teams have been instructed to intensify their vigilance and continue such checks periodically across all stations in the region.





Officials highlighted that this incident exposes the recurring problem of Bangladeshi nationals fraudulently obtaining Indian identity papers. Such individuals often manage to find employment in civilian roles, thereby posing potential security vulnerabilities.





The proximity of the Bengdubi Station to the narrow Siliguri Corridor — often called India’s Chicken’s Neck — adds strategic significance to the case. This region serves as a critical lifeline connecting mainland India to its north-eastern states and is considered one of the most sensitive security zones in the eastern theatre.





Army sources emphasised that the proactive verification drive would persist, with increased coordination between military intelligence, police forces, and civil administration.





The objective is to prevent future infiltration attempts, ensure the credibility of civilian employees, and safeguard operational integrity at all military stations along critical corridors.





