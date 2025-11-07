



The Indian Navy’s expanding operational and technological prowess positions India as a preferred security partner across the Indo-Pacific, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi during the commissioning of the hydrographic survey vessel INS Ikshak at the Kochi Naval Base on Thursday.





Commissioned in the presence of senior naval officers and shipbuilders, INS Ikshak represents another step in the Navy’s evolution from a buyer’s force to a fully self-reliant maritime power.





Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), the vessel reflects the Navy’s growing focus on indigenous design, advanced hydrographic capabilities, and operational self-sufficiency.





Admiral Tripathi noted that INS Ikshak marks the tenth warship commissioned this year, a figure signifying the rapid growth of India’s domestic shipbuilding ecosystem. He stressed that the Navy’s transformation symbolises the success of India’s national maritime vision and industrial partnership among naval designers, state shipyards, and private-sector innovators.





“The seas around us are witnessing sharper competition for influence, access and resources,” Tripathi remarked. “In the face of shifting tides and uncertain waters, the Indian Navy remains a steady and reliable force—one that strengthens partnerships, builds trust, and safeguards our collective interests at sea.”





He underlined that technological integration, resilient infrastructure, and maritime diplomacy together enable India to project stability and security across the region. The Navy’s expanding engagement in capacity building, humanitarian assistance, and maritime domain awareness has established India as a first responder to regional contingencies.





Over the past year, Indian hydrographic vessels have extended technical support and survey expertise to friendly nations such as Mauritius and Vietnam. These efforts highlight the Navy’s contribution to strengthening maritime cooperation and fostering a rules-based maritime order.





INS Ikshak’s induction follows a series of major platforms entering service, including the advanced P17A stealth frigates and Shallow Water ASW craft. Nearly 80 per cent of the components in these vessels are sourced from domestic industries, underscoring the depth of India’s defence-industrial ecosystem.





Admiral Tripathi credited this progress to strong collaboration between the Navy, public-sector shipyards, and private enterprises—particularly small and medium-scale manufacturers that supply precision systems, sensors, and electronic modules vital to India’s naval infrastructure.





He also outlined how the Navy’s investment in indigenous research and innovation dovetails with national priorities under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. This synergy, he said, ensures that the fleet expansion remains technologically competitive, cost-efficient, and strategically aligned.





INS Ikshak’s commissioning adds to the Navy’s expanding hydrographic capacity, essential for charting navigation routes, maintaining maritime safety, and supporting India’s blue economy initiatives. The ship’s advanced onboard systems enhance survey accuracy, seabed mapping, and data processing, strengthening maritime situational awareness in regional waters.





Admiral Tripathi emphasised that India’s growing maritime strength is both an economic and strategic imperative. As great-power rivalries extend into the seas and new theatres of competition emerge—ranging from critical mineral extraction to undersea cables—the Indian Navy’s presence assures regional partners of stability and shared prosperity.





He concluded by reaffirming that a modern, confident, and self-reliant Indian Navy remains committed to securing a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific order, guided by the principles of cooperation, mutual respect, and collective good.





Based On ENS Report







