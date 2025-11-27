



A tragic accident occurred on 21 November 2025, when an Indian Air Force TEJAS MK-1 fighter jet crashed during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Air Show, resulting in the loss of the highly experienced pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.





The incident took place at low altitude during a demanding manoeuvre near Al Maktoum International Airport, with the aircraft impacting the ground and erupting in flames approximately 1.6 kilometres from the showground.





Eyewitness accounts and videos captured the sudden loss of control, yet the Indian Air Force swiftly confirmed the event and instituted a court of inquiry to determine the precise cause, underscoring a commitment to transparency and rigorous investigation.​





This marked only the second accident in the TEJAS program's 23-year history, affirming the aircraft's exceptional safety record amid over 1,954 flight hours across a fleet of 35 jets.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has characterised the mishap as an isolated occurrence under exceptional circumstances, highlighting the TEJAS's proven reliability in operational service with the IAF.





Preliminary analyses point to possible factors like a control glitch during a high-G manoeuvre, rather than systemic flaws, with prior routine inspections confirming the jet's airworthiness.​





Claims in Israeli media, such as those from The Jerusalem Post, alleging Armenia suspended a $1.2 billion deal for 12 TEJAS jets post-crash have been firmly debunked as misinformation by Indian experts and sources.





No formal negotiations for TEJAS ever took place with Yerevan; instead, Armenia has pursued advanced talks for 8-12 India-built Su-30MKI fighters in a landmark $2.5-3 billion package, praising their cost-effectiveness and reliability over pricier Western alternatives. This deal, nearing finalisation, signals strong trust in India's defence manufacturing prowess and HAL's licensed production capabilities.​​





The Su-30MKI negotiations, initiated in late 2024, are reportedly advanced, involving 8 to 12 aircraft with deliveries expected to commence by late 2027. This Su-30MKI deal, valued between $2.5 and $3 billion, is viewed as Armenia's strategic move to modernise its air force and reduce dependency on Russian equipment.​​





India's defence export momentum remains robust, exemplified by the recent $7 billion domestic contract for 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets, bolstering self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative and generating thousands of jobs.





The TEJAS program enhances the IAF's layered force structure for multi-front deterrence, while attracting global interest from nations like Argentina, Egypt, and the Philippines.





Experts suggest that fighter aircraft sales are heavily influenced by geopolitical dynamics rather than solely by incidents such as crashes. Past precedents, like the F-16, F-35, F/A/-18 and Su-30MKI crashes did not impede sales significantly.





HAL's advancements continue unabated, with TEJAS MK-1A production ramping up and future exports poised to position India alongside established players in the light fighter market.





The Dubai Air Show, despite the tragedy, showcased India's indigenous capabilities to leaders from Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, reinforcing the TEJAS as a 4.5-generation powerhouse.





Armenia's pivot to Su-30MKI further cements bilateral ties, with deliveries slated for 2027-2029, highlighting India's rising stature in global aerospace.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







