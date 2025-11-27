



The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for local manufacturing of electronic fuses specifically designed for 155mm artillery shells.





This move is part of a broader initiative to boost indigenous production capabilities and reduce reliance on imports, in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes.





The RFI calls on Indian industries to develop capabilities to produce various types of electronic fuses, including electronic percussion, proximity, and time fuses, for 155mm artillery ammunition.





The purpose is to establish a robust domestic vendor base capable of manufacturing these critical components, which are essential for the safe handling, precise detonation, and enhanced effectiveness of artillery shells in diverse combat environments.





This development complements existing contracts such as the long-term agreement signed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to manufacture electronic fuses for the Indian Army. BEL’s facilities in Pune and Nagpur have been progressively ramping up production, supported by strategic partnerships and technology transfer arrangements to ensure full indigenisation of the fuse technology.





The current RFI encourages new manufacturers to set up production capacities independently, without government funding, while undergoing necessary trials to validate their products.





Overall, the Indian Army’s initiative to localise electronic fuse manufacturing reflects a strategic thrust to modernise artillery capabilities while securing supply chains for key defence components. It signals growing confidence in Indian defence industries to meet stringent technical and operational requirements and underlines the importance of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







