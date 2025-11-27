



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a key arm of the TATA Group, inaugurated its new composite structures manufacturing facility for Airbus programs on 27 November 2025 in Jigani, Bangalore.





This state-of-the-art plant marks a significant milestone in India's aerospace ecosystem, bolstering the nation's capabilities in high-precision Aero-Structures. The facility underscores TASL's deepening partnership with Airbus, positioning India as a reliable hub for advanced composite manufacturing in global supply chains.​





Located in the Jigani industrial area near Bangalore, the plant focuses on producing world-class composite structures essential for Airbus aircraft programs.





It aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative by enhancing indigenous production of critical aerospace components. Olivier Cauquil, Airbus's Head of Procurement for Aero-Structures, attended the inauguration, highlighting the collaborative strength between the two entities.​





This development builds on TASL's established expertise in composites, including contracts for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner assemblies produced at its Bangalore and Nagpur sites.





The new facility expands TASL's portfolio, enabling delivery of precision parts that meet stringent international standards. It reflects TATA's strategic push into high-value aerospace manufacturing, fostering innovation and competitiveness.​





The inauguration comes amid TASL's growing role in Airbus projects, such as the C-295 final assembly line in Vadodara, where 40 aircraft are being produced for the Indian Air Force.





Composite expertise from this Bangalore plant could support such programs, including advanced wing and propeller components. Furthermore, TASL's planned H125 helicopter assembly in Karnataka reinforces its leadership in private-sector aerospace ventures.​





The facility promises job creation, skill development, and technology transfer, strengthening India's position in the global aerospace market.





It exemplifies how private industry is driving self-reliance in defence and civil aviation sectors. As production ramps up, TASL aims to export composites, contributing to economic growth and supply chain resilience.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







