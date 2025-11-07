



Bangladesh is pressing ahead with plans to install a new air defence radar system at Lalmonirhat airbase, located near the strategic Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as India’s “Chicken’s Neck.”





This development proceeds despite quiet reservations from the Indian defence establishment about increased radar coverage close to the border.





Recent reports indicate that essential components for the new radar system arrived at the airbase about two weeks ago via road transport. Construction crews are actively preparing a dedicated concrete platform and support building to house the system, which marks a significant modernisation effort over the existing legacy radar installation.





Sources suggest that the radar will be placed near the old wireless room, approximately 70 metres from the newly constructed hangar designed to accommodate 10 to 12 fighter jets. Over the past six months, several new residential and operational facilities have also emerged within the base perimeter, underscoring the scale of infrastructure development.





Local officials report that Lalmonirhat airbase, although not currently hosting combat operations, sustains monthly flights by helicopters and light aircraft. The recent expansion efforts appear to reflect an effort to enhance the operational readiness and situational awareness of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) along its northern flank adjacent to India.





Earlier, Indian Military Intelligence officers, led by a Major General, conducted an inspection of the Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon, and Nilphamari installations on 16 October. The delegation was accompanied by Bangladesh Army officers, including General Waker-uz-Zaman, signalling transparency but also heightened mutual observation. Construction was briefly halted during this visit but resumed shortly afterwards, with work reportedly nearing completion.





Parallel to domestic developments, Bangladesh has deepened its military-technical cooperation with Chinese defence firms. Senior Bangladesh Army officials met representatives from China Vanguard Co Ltd on 13 May to discuss procurement of Chinese-origin systems, including HQ-17AE short-range surface-to-air missiles, JSG-series target detection radars, and FK-3 medium-range SAMs.





The JSG-400 TDR radar under consideration is part of China’s HQ-9BE air defence suite, functioning as a fire-control radar guiding interceptors against both aircraft and ballistic missiles. First unveiled at the 2021 Zhuhai Airshow, the system represents a modern and potent surveillance addition that would significantly extend BAF’s radar coverage area.





Complementing potential Chinese acquisitions, Bangladesh has also turned to Western partners to modernise its integrated air defence network. On 18 June, the BAF formally commissioned its second GM 403-M radar in Bogura, only two months after inducting its first unit at the 71st Squadron facility in Mirpur, Dhaka.





The GM 403-M, developed by Thales Raytheon Systems, is a fully digital three-dimensional radar offering wide-area surveillance and early warning capabilities. It can detect a broad spectrum of aerial threats, ranging from high-speed tactical aircraft to low-observable drones. The radar’s range accuracy is reportedly within 50 metres and it can be networked for remote operations, supporting distributed command-and-control setups.





The installation of advanced radar systems just north of the Siliguri Corridor—the narrow land link connecting India’s mainland to its northeastern states—has raised quiet concern among Indian defence planners. The corridor remains one of the subcontinent’s most sensitive strategic zones, and the presence of high-capability sensors in close proximity could influence regional airspace monitoring and operational balance.





While Bangladesh maintains that its radar upgrade program is routine modernisation, the combination of Chinese and Western-origin systems provides the BAF with a complex, multi-layered detection grid capable of tracking a range of aerial and missile threats with improved precision.





As construction activity accelerates at Lalmonirhat and nearby bases in Thakurgaon and Nilphamari, regional defence observers suggest that India will closely monitor the integration pattern of these systems to assess whether the deployment remains limited to defensive purposes or indicates a broader shift in Bangladesh’s air surveillance posture.





Agencies







