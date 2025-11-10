

Pakistan’s naval modernisation is set for a major inflection point with the induction of Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines in 2026.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Pakistan’s Naval Chief, confirmed to China’s state-run Global Times that the joint Sino-Pak submarine program is “progressing smoothly”, with the first boats slated for delivery within the next year. This marks one of the most consequential developments in South Asia’s maritime balance in over a decade.





The Hangor-class project underscores the steady tightening of China–Pakistan defence ties, particularly in the undersea domain. For Pakistan, it signifies a leap towards self-reliance through the local assembly of four out of eight submarines at Karachi Shipyard under a technology transfer arrangement. For China, it reflects growing technological confidence and a broader intent to expand its strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Ashraf’s statements convey a sense of naval assurance within Islamabad’s maritime establishment. The Hangor-class fleet promises to strengthen Pakistan’s deterrent posture against India while deepening long-term dependencies on Chinese training, maintenance, and logistical networks.





A defining breakthrough behind this cooperation lies in China’s new CHD620 diesel engine. This indigenously built powerplant effectively replaces the German MTU396 engines to which Beijing lost access under the European Union’s 1989 arms embargo.





The CHD620 is believed to be a reverse-engineered evolution of the MTU design and offers evidence of China’s growing competence in replicating complex mechanical and acoustic systems. Its successful integration into export platforms such as the Hangor class signals an end to Beijing’s reliance on Western propulsion systems—a long-standing bottleneck for its naval exports.





Should the engine prove reliable in operational deployment, it would position China as a fully autonomous exporter of advanced underwater warfare systems, expanding its reach well beyond the Asia-Pacific.





The US$5 billion Hangor program will give Pakistan eight air-independent propulsion (AIP) capable submarines based on China’s Type 039A Yuan-class design. Each submarine will feature 533mm torpedo tubes capable of deploying YJ-82 anti-ship missiles and the Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile, hinting at a nascent sea-based second-strike capability.





The AIP systems will allow Pakistan’s submarines to remain submerged longer than conventional diesel-electric boats, thereby improving stealth and endurance in littoral and near-sea operations along India’s western seaboard. This capability will enhance Islamabad’s anti-access and area-denial (A2/AD) posture in the northern Arabian Sea, a strategically vital corridor for India’s maritime trade and energy routes.





India, however, retains a decisive advantage in terms of nuclear-powered submarines. The Indian Navy currently operates the indigenously built INS Arihant and INS Arighaat ballistic missile submarines, with additional nuclear-powered attack submarines in development.





Nuclear submarines offer unmatched endurance, range, and speed—capabilities Pakistan’s AIP-equipped fleet cannot rival. Yet, the introduction of Hangor-class vessels will narrow the tactical gap, particularly in coastal waters where AIP submarines’ silence and persistence could challenge Indian surface operations. This shift will compel the Indian Navy to enhance its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) architecture and accelerate domestic submarine production under Project 75(I) and future SSN initiatives.





China’s supply of submarines to Pakistan is part of a broader strategy to consolidate influence west of the Malacca Strait. Through its operational presence at Gwadar, Hambantota, and Djibouti, Beijing is steadily enmeshing itself into the security networks of the Indian Ocean.





By embedding its personnel, logistics systems, and training infrastructure into Pakistan’s naval ecosystem, China achieves two key objectives: ensuring enduring operational access in the northern Indian Ocean and reinforcing its role as Islamabad’s principal maritime partner. This growing interdependence effectively extends the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) operational arc closer to India’s western coast.





The CHD620 represents more than an engineering milestone; it embodies China’s broader doctrine of strategic reverse engineering. Over the past decade, Chinese industry has methodically replicated Western propulsion, radar, and turbine technologies. This pattern has also been observed in its aerospace and armoured vehicle sectors.





While the CHD620’s acoustic and durability metrics have yet to meet proven Western benchmarks, even moderate reliability makes it highly competitive in markets driven by cost and accessibility rather than perfection. It enables Beijing to expand its arms diplomacy in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, offering nations like Pakistan an affordable path to modernisation without Western political strings.





For India, the Hangor induction is a multidimensional challenge. It not only multiplies the number of Chinese-origin platforms operating in proximate waters but also enhances China’s ability to collect acoustic, sonar, and operational data within the Arabian Sea.





New Delhi’s maritime strategy will require renewed emphasis on undersea domain awareness, long-range patrol aircraft modernisation, and acoustic surveillance networks. Investing in indigenous AIP modules, advanced sonar suites, and improved propulsion systems will be critical to sustaining India’s undersea dominance amid a maturing China–Pakistan maritime axis.





The delivery of Hangor-class submarines in 2026 will not undo India’s strategic edge, but it represents a symbolic tightening of the regional undersea competition. More importantly, it reveals China’s quiet industrial revolution in the naval propulsion sector, positioning it as a truly independent global supplier of high-end military maritime technology.





The deeper narrative is clear: Pakistan gains an upgraded fleet, China achieves technological autonomy, and India faces a more crowded, competitive, and strategically complex Indian Ocean.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







