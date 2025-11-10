



LAT Aerospace, a Delhi-based aviation start-up, has unveiled a promising new addition to India’s emerging regional aviation ecosystem — an unnamed hybrid-electric aircraft optimised for short take-off and landing (STOL) operations.





The company revealed a scale model of its 8-seater concept aircraft while beginning work on a full-scale technology demonstrator to refine its propulsion and aerodynamic performance.





The aircraft represents a step forward in sustainable regional mobility, particularly aimed at connecting India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. By exploiting the capability to take off and land from short and semi-prepared runways, LAT Aerospace’s design seeks to eliminate dependence on major airports and make point-to-point air travel feasible between smaller towns.





This aligns with the company’s vision of developing low-cost regional air connectivity across underserved routes.





The hybrid propulsion architecture under development combines multiple electric propulsors powered by a turbo-generator and high-capacity battery packs.





This hybrid-electric configuration promises greater range and reliability than purely electric aircraft while significantly reducing emissions and operating costs. The propulsion layout is designed to enhance redundancy and enable steep, efficient climbs suitable for short-field operations.





LAT Aerospace’s engineering team is currently concentrating on validating core technologies, including the hybrid powertrain, lightweight structural materials, and aerodynamic control systems.





The company’s R&D facility in Gurugram is developing both the airframe and propulsion systems from first principles. Engineers are creating physics-based digital models to optimise performance and efficiency before committing to a full-scale prototype.





The initial version of the aircraft will accommodate eight passengers, targeting short-haul routes under 500 kilometres. Plans are already under way for a stretched variant seating 12 to 24 passengers, which would expand the operational range and market applicability for regional and charter services.





Such scalability could position LAT Aerospace’s design as a practical replacement for ageing turboprop fleets currently serving small-route networks.





The co-founders, Deepinder Goyal, known for his leadership at Zomato, and Surobhi Das, former COO, have channelled their entrepreneurial experience into modernising India’s regional transport segment.





Their approach merges digital efficiency with aerospace-grade innovation. The start-up's development model emphasises indigenous design, iterative testing, and advanced simulation to shorten the development cycle.





While the aircraft remains in the conceptual phase, LAT Aerospace anticipates a flyable prototype within the next few years. Current efforts are focused on fabricating and validating the initial airframe sections and powertrain subsystems. Ground testing of critical hybrid components is expected to begin ahead of the prototype integration stage.





If successful, LAT Aerospace’s hybrid-electric concept could mark a transformative evolution in India’s short-range aviation. Its ability to operate from compact “air-stops” may enable new decentralised air networks, boosting tourism, logistics, and last-mile connectivity while advancing India’s sustainable aviation goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







