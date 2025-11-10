







Ahmedabad‑based defence robotics manufacturer Gridbots has introduced HAWK‑BD, an indigenous Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot designed to enhance India’s counter‑IED and hazardous operations capability.





The platform showcases a modular, semi‑autonomous design, built to meet the operational needs of the military, paramilitary, and law enforcement units engaged in high‑risk bomb disposal and reconnaissance tasks.





HAWK‑BD is engineered as a versatile multi‑mission unmanned ground system capable of executing EOD, IED neutralisation, reconnaissance, and hazardous substance inspections without endangering operators. Its robust chassis and independent drive system allow stable mobility across uneven terrain, rubble, or confined urban environments, providing high operational reach in real‑world threat conditions.





The robot’s 6‑axis manipulator arm extends up to approximately 2.5 metres, offering precision handling of suspicious objects and ordnance materials under remote supervision. It is equipped with multiple end‑effector options, including disruptor mounts, custom grippers, and firearm integration modules for controlled detonation or threat neutralisation. This mechanical flexibility enables seamless adaptation to diverse mission profiles.





HAWK‑BD integrates a comprehensive visual awareness suite comprising high‑definition day and night cameras alongside thermal imaging sensors for low‑visibility and night‑time operations. Its multi‑camera feed allows a 360‑degree situational view, supporting detailed on‑site assessment while maintaining safe operator standoff. The integrated infrared and thermal vision enhances detection accuracy of concealed explosives and heat‑emitting hazards.





Communication and control are achieved through secure, encrypted wireless networks and optional optical fibre cable (OFC) connectivity for high‑threat environments. This dual‑mode communication ensures resilient, interference‑free operation across complex electromagnetic conditions. The robot’s semi‑autonomous navigation and manual override options further support adaptive mission control in real time.





Designed with operational ergonomics in mind, HAWK‑BD allows remote operation via a rugged portable control station featuring live sensor feedback, robotic arm telemetry, and mapping overlays. This system architecture ensures precise manipulation even in unstable or explosive‑risk zones, providing maximum safety to personnel.





Gridbots’ unveiling of HAWK‑BD underscores India’s accelerating progress in indigenous robotics and unmanned systems for homeland security and defence. The platform aligns with national efforts to localise advanced EOD technologies and reduce dependence on foreign imports while boosting the operational efficiency of armed forces and emergency response teams.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







