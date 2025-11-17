



Bharath Components, based in Gurugram, has developed an indigenous Flight Controller with an integrated motherboard, marking a significant milestone in India's drone technology sector.





This development is part of the company's push towards creating advanced, reliable components tailored specifically for next-generation Indian drones.​





The flight controller, known as Bharath SFC (Smart Flight Controller), incorporates sophisticated electronic circuitry which ensures efficient power distribution and robust performance during high-demand missions.





It supports a wide range of power inputs, accommodating 6S-14S LiPo batteries and current loads up to 200A, making it suitable for various drone types from industrial to defence applications.​





A standout feature of the Bharath SFC is its compatibility with AI and machine learning modules such as Jetson Nano and Xavier NX, as well as its versatile connectivity options including 4G and 5G capabilities. Furthermore, it supports standard drone operating software like PX4 and ArduPilot, enhancing its adaptability in diverse drone platforms.​





Bharath Components' commitment to indigenous design goes beyond hardware. Their development ecosystem includes software components such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), telemetry, and ground control station (GCS) software. This ecosystem supports India's broader "Make in India" and "Make for the World" initiatives, targeting drone technology self-reliance and export viability.​





The new flight controller and motherboard pair is poised to bolster India's drone capabilities in agriculture, defence, and other critical sectors. Its design emphasises high reliability, power efficiency, and integration with state-of-the-art technologies, addressing the needs of a rapidly growing domestic drone market.​





Bharath Components also engages heavily in research and development with a dedicated facility focusing on continuous innovation. Their efforts include customised solutions for drones, Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) platforms, and other aerospace applications.​





The company's educational outreach has inspired around 3,800 students towards careers in the aerospace sector, showing a commitment not only to industrial innovation but also to workforce development and knowledge transfer within India’s aerospace community.​





The indigenous Flight Controller with Motherboard developed by Bharath Components is a key step forward in India's pursuit of advanced drone technology autonomy, supporting diverse operational requirements and enhancing the country's technological sovereignty in aerospace defence domains.​





In conclusion, Bharath Components' breakthrough offers a comprehensive, power-efficient, AI-ready flight control solution. It represents both technological progress and strategic importance for India’s drone and aerospace ecosystem, supporting critical sectors with cutting-edge, homegrown technology.





This achievement contributes to India's objective to become a leading global hub for drone manufacturing and innovation.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







