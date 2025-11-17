



Dehradun-based IAR Aviation has achieved a significant milestone in India’s drone technology sector by developing indigenous carbon-fibre based all-weather drone batteries.





This innovation marks a major step towards self-reliance in critical drone components, reducing dependence on imported battery solutions and enhancing the operational resilience of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in diverse climatic conditions.





The new battery system leverages advanced carbon-fibre composite materials, which offer superior strength-to-weight ratios and thermal stability.





These properties are crucial for drones operating in extreme environments, including high altitudes, intense heat, and sub-zero temperatures. By integrating carbon-fibre, the batteries are not only lighter but also more durable, enabling longer flight times and improved payload capacity.





IAR Aviation’s all-weather battery is designed to maintain consistent performance across a wide temperature range, from -20°C to +60°C. This makes it suitable for both military and civilian drone applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, disaster management, and logistics.





The battery’s robust thermal management system ensures stable power delivery even in challenging weather, reducing the risk of sudden power loss or degradation.





The development process involved extensive research and testing at IAR Aviation’s facilities in Dehradun, with collaboration from Indian academic institutions and defence research organisations.





The team focused on optimising the cell chemistry, battery management system (BMS), and structural integration to maximise efficiency and safety. The result is a battery that meets stringent Indian and international standards for UAV operations.





Indigenous production of such advanced batteries is expected to boost India’s drone manufacturing ecosystem, supporting the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.





It also opens up opportunities for export, as global demand for reliable, lightweight, and weather-resistant drone batteries continues to grow.





The carbon-fibre based all-weather battery is already undergoing field trials with select defence and civilian drone operators. Early feedback indicates significant improvements in flight endurance, reliability, and operational flexibility, especially in remote and harsh terrains.





IAR Aviation plans to scale up production and offer customised battery solutions for different drone platforms in the near future.





This breakthrough underscores India’s growing prowess in advanced materials and battery technology, positioning the country as a key player in the global drone supply chain.





With continued investment in R&D and manufacturing, IAR Aviation’s innovation could set new benchmarks for drone battery performance and reliability worldwide.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







