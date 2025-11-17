



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has outlined a comprehensive vision for India’s evolving national security architecture, illustrating it through the contextual framework of Operation Sindoor.





His model, built around three concentric circles, represents a strategic, operational, and preparedness-driven approach to securing India’s national interests.





At the outermost layer lies the principle of securing a mission – encompassing external diplomatic engagement, economic resilience, and technological advancement. This circle reflects the integration of instruments of national power, ensuring that security is not merely military in essence but deeply interwoven with political, economic, and technological domains.





The middle circle focuses on defending the mission. Here, the emphasis shifts towards active deterrence, defensive operations, and adaptability against evolving threats. It represents the operational core where intelligence, logistics, and tactical decision-making converge to maintain the mission’s integrity.





At the centre of the framework sits military preparedness – the foundation of effective national defence. This inner circle symbolises readiness in manpower, doctrine, training, and technological capabilities. It defines how the Armed Forces foresee future conflicts, shape doctrines accordingly, and prepare to operate in complex, multi-domain environments.





General Chauhan explained that understanding this structure allows for the derivation of three interlinked strategic pillars – national security strategy, defence strategy, and military strategy. Each of these emerges organically from the three layers of the architecture and collectively informs India’s security posture. The CDS underscored that the clarity of these interrelations ensures cohesion between military goals and national objectives.





Visualising future wars forms the cornerstone of the CDS’s vision. He stressed that armed forces must anticipate the nature and character of future conflicts, identify the emerging operating environment, and adapt proactively. This provides the rationale for modernisation efforts, the development of advanced capabilities, and the design of new operational concepts. Technology integration, training reforms, and inter-service coordination will thus determine how effectively India counters future security challenges.





A vital aspect of General Chauhan’s commentary was the call for a strengthened national defence identity and the cultivation of a mature strategic culture. He observed that national security cannot be seen through a purely military lens but must include an understanding of diplomatic leverage, economic stability, and technological independence.





This broader awareness would enable a coherent whole-of-nation approach to security management.





Referencing Operation Sindoor, General Chauhan illustrated how jointness and integration among services translate theory into practice. The operation serves as a microcosm of the envisioned architecture, where multiple domains—land, air, sea, space, and cyber—operate in synchrony towards common objectives. It represents a forward leap in India’s defence integration process, aligning with ongoing reforms to establish a joint operational framework under the Department of Military Affairs.





The CDS’s address reveals an expansion of India’s defence discourse from immediate military concerns to a systemic, layered architecture. Diplomacy, economy, and technology are no longer peripheral elements but active enablers of national security.





His articulation underscores the transition towards a more networked and adaptive security ecosystem capable of addressing hybrid and multi-domain threats.





Based On ANI Video Report







