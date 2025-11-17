



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has secured a major contract worth ₹71.68 Crores from the Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.





The order involves the supply of two advanced Optronic Periscopes for submarine applications, marking a crucial step forward in India’s efforts to strengthen indigenous undersea surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.





The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is scheduled for execution between August and September 2026. It is a stand-alone deal with no related party involvement, ensuring a transparent commercial arrangement.





This development highlights continued government confidence in Paras Defence’s capability to deliver complex, mission-critical systems aligned with India’s self-reliance goals under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Optronic Periscopes serve as a critical component of modern submarines, integrating optical and electronic sensors for surface observation, target recognition, and navigation. The systems enhance situational awareness while maintaining stealth, an essential requirement for next-generation undersea warfare platforms.





The contract thus positions Paras Defence at the forefront of indigenous production in a high-technology domain previously dominated by foreign suppliers.





Paras Defence and Space Technologies has steadily expanded its role in the defence and aerospace ecosystem. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacture, and testing of defence and space engineering solutions across four major verticals—defence and space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection systems.





Its manufacturing facilities and in-house optical fabrication and assembly capabilities have made it a key partner to premier defence research organisations and public sector enterprises.





The successful execution of the Optronic Periscope project will not only solidify the company’s credentials in optical and electro-optical systems but also contribute to the broader national effort of reducing import dependence in submarine technologies.





Paras Defence’s deep integration capabilities in precision optics and mechatronic assemblies are expected to play a vital role in meeting the stringent performance and reliability requirements of the Indian Navy’s modern submarine fleet.





The company recently reported robust financial growth, with a 48.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹20.64 crore alongside a 21.4 percent increase in revenue from operations to ₹105.72 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared with the same period in FY25.





The new DRDO order further enhances its project pipeline and underscores its emerging prominence as a leading domestic defence manufacturer.





Based On Capital Market Report







