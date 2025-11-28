India's defence ministry is fast-tracking the purchase of around 300 missiles from Russian state-owned ROSOBORONEXPORT to replenish the S-400 air defence system stock used extensively during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

The acquisition is valued at over ₹10,000 crore and is expected to be completed within the current financial year after approvals by the cost negotiation committee and the Cabinet Committee on Security.

This replenishment was necessitated by the heavy utilisation of the S-400 missiles in bringing down Pakistani aircraft and drones during the conflict, including the destruction of a wide-bodied aircraft inside Punjab at 314 km.

The Indian armed forces are also considering acquiring another five S-400 air defence systems to further strengthen aerial defence capabilities along with the Russian Pantsir missile system to counter armed and Kamikaze drones.

These systems could be integrated to form a layered defence arrangement against various aerial threats. So far, three of the five contractual S-400 squadrons have been delivered, with two more expected to be deployed next year.

S-400 Capabilities In Operation Sindoor

Capability CategoryKey FeaturesPerformance in Operation Sindoor ​
Detection & Tracking91N6E Big Bird radar: 600 km range, 360° coverage; tracks 80-300 targets, engages 36 simultaneously; detects stealth (F-35, J-20), low-flying threats (10m-30km altitude); 9-10 sec response time.Neutralised Pakistani fighters, AWACS, intel aircraft, drones at up to 314 km; suppressed PAF operations from Adampur/Bhuj sectors. ​
Missile Types & Ranges40N6E: 380-400 km, Mach 3.5; 48N6DM/E3: 240 km, Mach 5.9; 48N6E2: 200 km; 9M96E2: 120 km, high hit probability (0.9 aircraft); 9M96E: 40 km.Struck wide-bodied aircraft in Punjab, Pakistan (314 km); downed diverse threats, forced PAF relocation westward. ​
System ComponentsPhased-array radars (92N6E Grave Stone, 96L6E Cheese Board); 55K6E command post; TELs with 2-4 missiles; 5-min deployment; active/semi-active radar homing.Targeted radars in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Pasrur; integrated layered defence against aircraft, drones, missiles. ​
Engagement SpecsMax target speed: 4.8 km/s (Mach 14); altitude: 30 km; warheads: directed explosion (180 kg/24 kg); tracks 100 targets, engages 6+.Proved game-changer: no PAF presence May 9-10 due to S-400 fear; versatile vs. fighters, drones, ballistic threats. ​
Operational ImpactMulti-layer defence vs. aircraft, UAVs, cruise/ballistic missiles; ABM near treaty limits.Demonstrated strategic dominance, validating ₹10,000 crore replenishment need post-extensive use. ​
Detection Range600 km (91N6E Big Bird radar)Enabled 314 km strike on Pakistani aircraft ​
Simultaneous Tracking80-300 targetsSuppressed PAF operations across sectors ​
Simultaneous EngagementsUp to 36 targetsDowned fighters, AWACS, drones simultaneously ​
Response Time9-10 secondsRapid neutralisation of aerial threats ​
Stealth DetectionF-35, J-20 capableCountered advanced Pakistani platforms ​
Altitude Coverage10 m to 30 kmVersatile low-to-high altitude intercepts ​
Long-Range Missile380-400 km, Mach 3.5 (40N6E)Hit wide-bodied aircraft in Punjab, Pakistan ​
Medium-Range Missile240 km, Mach 5.9 (48N6DM)Engaged medium-threat envelopes ​
Short-Range Missile120 km, 0.9 hit probability (9M96E2)Targeted drones and cruise missiles ​
Shortest Missile40 kmClose-in drone defence ​
Max Target Speed4.8 km/s (Mach 14) (9M96E)Handled high-speed ballistic threats ​
Deployment Time5 minutesQuick setup at Adampur/Bhuj ​
Key Radars92N6E Grave Stone, 96L6E Cheese BoardTargeted radars in Lahore, etc. ​
Guidance SystemsActive/semi-active radar, inertial, satellitePrecise hits over 300 km ​
Command Post55K6E coordinationIntegrated layered defence ​

The success of the S-400 during Operation Sindoor led to Pakistani shifts of operational aircraft to bases near Afghanistan and Iran due to the system's reach and effective countermeasures.

The extensive use and performance of the S-400 system during Operation Sindoor demonstrated its strategic value in protecting Indian airspace by neutralising enemy fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and armed drones.

The Indian Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has already approved this missile replenishment procurement with an acceptance of necessity.

Additionally, talks during the upcoming summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin may address further acquisitions, possibly including the newer S-500 air defence system and expanded joint projects, although no immediate major deals are expected at that summit.

This procurement aligns with India's broader efforts to maintain and enhance its air defence architecture amid regional tensions and evolving aerial threats, ensuring operational readiness of critical defence assets like the S-400 system.

It also reflects India's strategic defence ties with Russia despite geopolitical complexities, utilising proven Russian missile technology to safeguard national security interests.​

Agencies