



India's defence ministry is fast-tracking the purchase of around 300 missiles from Russian state-owned ROSOBORONEXPORT to replenish the S-400 air defence system stock used extensively during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





The acquisition is valued at over ₹10,000 crore and is expected to be completed within the current financial year after approvals by the cost negotiation committee and the Cabinet Committee on Security.





This replenishment was necessitated by the heavy utilisation of the S-400 missiles in bringing down Pakistani aircraft and drones during the conflict, including the destruction of a wide-bodied aircraft inside Punjab at 314 km.





The Indian armed forces are also considering acquiring another five S-400 air defence systems to further strengthen aerial defence capabilities along with the Russian Pantsir missile system to counter armed and Kamikaze drones.





These systems could be integrated to form a layered defence arrangement against various aerial threats. So far, three of the five contractual S-400 squadrons have been delivered, with two more expected to be deployed next year.





S-400 Capabilities In Operation Sindoor





Capability Category Key Features Performance in Operation Sindoor ​ Detection & Tracking 91N6E Big Bird radar: 600 km range, 360° coverage; tracks 80-300 targets, engages 36 simultaneously; detects stealth (F-35, J-20), low-flying threats (10m-30km altitude); 9-10 sec response time. Neutralised Pakistani fighters, AWACS, intel aircraft, drones at up to 314 km; suppressed PAF operations from Adampur/Bhuj sectors. ​ Missile Types & Ranges 40N6E: 380-400 km, Mach 3.5; 48N6DM/E3: 240 km, Mach 5.9; 48N6E2: 200 km; 9M96E2: 120 km, high hit probability (0.9 aircraft); 9M96E: 40 km. Struck wide-bodied aircraft in Punjab, Pakistan (314 km); downed diverse threats, forced PAF relocation westward. ​ System Components Phased-array radars (92N6E Grave Stone, 96L6E Cheese Board); 55K6E command post; TELs with 2-4 missiles; 5-min deployment; active/semi-active radar homing. Targeted radars in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Pasrur; integrated layered defence against aircraft, drones, missiles. ​ Engagement Specs Max target speed: 4.8 km/s (Mach 14); altitude: 30 km; warheads: directed explosion (180 kg/24 kg); tracks 100 targets, engages 6+. Proved game-changer: no PAF presence May 9-10 due to S-400 fear; versatile vs. fighters, drones, ballistic threats. ​ Operational Impact Multi-layer defence vs. aircraft, UAVs, cruise/ballistic missiles; ABM near treaty limits. Demonstrated strategic dominance, validating ₹10,000 crore replenishment need post-extensive use. ​ Detection Range 600 km (91N6E Big Bird radar) Enabled 314 km strike on Pakistani aircraft ​ Simultaneous Tracking 80-300 targets Suppressed PAF operations across sectors ​ Simultaneous Engagements Up to 36 targets Downed fighters, AWACS, drones simultaneously ​ Response Time 9-10 seconds Rapid neutralisation of aerial threats ​ Stealth Detection F-35, J-20 capable Countered advanced Pakistani platforms ​ Altitude Coverage 10 m to 30 km Versatile low-to-high altitude intercepts ​ Long-Range Missile 380-400 km, Mach 3.5 (40N6E) Hit wide-bodied aircraft in Punjab, Pakistan ​ Medium-Range Missile 240 km, Mach 5.9 (48N6DM) Engaged medium-threat envelopes ​ Short-Range Missile 120 km, 0.9 hit probability (9M96E2) Targeted drones and cruise missiles ​ Shortest Missile 40 km Close-in drone defence ​ Max Target Speed 4.8 km/s (Mach 14) (9M96E) Handled high-speed ballistic threats ​ Deployment Time 5 minutes Quick setup at Adampur/Bhuj ​ Key Radars 92N6E Grave Stone, 96L6E Cheese Board Targeted radars in Lahore, etc. ​ Guidance Systems Active/semi-active radar, inertial, satellite Precise hits over 300 km ​ Command Post 55K6E coordination Integrated layered defence ​





The success of the S-400 during Operation Sindoor led to Pakistani shifts of operational aircraft to bases near Afghanistan and Iran due to the system's reach and effective countermeasures.





The extensive use and performance of the S-400 system during Operation Sindoor demonstrated its strategic value in protecting Indian airspace by neutralising enemy fighter jets, early warning aircraft, and armed drones.





The Indian Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has already approved this missile replenishment procurement with an acceptance of necessity.





Additionally, talks during the upcoming summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin may address further acquisitions, possibly including the newer S-500 air defence system and expanded joint projects, although no immediate major deals are expected at that summit.





This procurement aligns with India's broader efforts to maintain and enhance its air defence architecture amid regional tensions and evolving aerial threats, ensuring operational readiness of critical defence assets like the S-400 system.





It also reflects India's strategic defence ties with Russia despite geopolitical complexities, utilising proven Russian missile technology to safeguard national security interests.​





Agencies







