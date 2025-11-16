



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has issued a strong message to the Indian defence establishment, warning that delays in delivery and missed deadlines would no longer be tolerated.





Addressing representatives of defence public sector undertakings, private industry, and research organisations, he emphasised that India’s modernisation drive cannot afford complacency or excuses.





According to him, accountability must become a central pillar of India’s defence production ecosystem if the nation is to achieve true strategic autonomy and combat readiness.





General Chauhan underlined that military reforms and capacity-building measures cannot remain a one-way process driven solely by the armed forces. Instead, he called for more dynamic industry participation, where feedback loops between the user, developer, and manufacturer ensure rapid iteration and consistent improvements.





In his view, the success of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence hinges on trust, transparency, and time-bound execution across the entire supply chain.





He observed that while India’s defence industrial base has made major advances in recent years—ranging from fighter jet manufacturing to missile systems and network-centric warfare capabilities—systemic inefficiencies still persist.





These, he said, stem from over-complex procurement procedures, rigid hierarchies, and poor synchronisation between research, development, and production agencies. The CDS urged all stakeholders to break down these barriers through better inter-departmental coordination and an outcome-oriented mindset.





General Chauhan's remarks also highlighted the need for adaptive planning and midcourse corrections during large projects, rather than rigidly adhering to outdated designs or schedules.





In his assessment, the defence sector must embrace new management principles and integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced materials to remain globally competitive.





Such pragmatism, he suggested, would prevent project stagnation and enable the armed forces to access cutting-edge systems in shorter timelines.





He reminded industry leaders that India’s security challenges are evolving rapidly, and time lost in indecision or technical delays translates directly into strategic vulnerability.





The CDS pointed to the volatile security environment in the Indo-Pacific, the militarisation of space, and emerging cyber threats as urgent reasons to accelerate the country’s defence preparedness.





To that end, he said, both state-owned and private defence firms must shift from a compliance-driven culture to one that values performance and innovation.





The Chief of Defence Staff praised the growing synergy between DRDO, the armed forces, and private industry in areas such as missile development, electronic warfare, and advanced sensors.





However, he also noted that this collaboration must extend beyond the prototype stage into predictable production cycles and timely delivery.





He urged project managers to treat time as a critical battlefield resource, stressing that efficiency and reliability would determine India’s reputation as a defence manufacturer, both domestically and globally.





In conclusion, General Chauhan reaffirmed that the transformation of India’s defence system requires discipline, adaptability, and a shift in institutional culture. Missing deadlines, he reiterated, reflects poor planning and undermines operational readiness.





India’s defence sector, he said, stands at a defining moment—where commitment to excellence, accountability, and speed will decide whether the country can truly secure itself through indigenous strength and technological self-reliance.





Based On WION Report







