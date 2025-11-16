



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that Indonesia has formally expressed interest in purchasing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking a potential expansion of India’s defence export portfolio in Southeast Asia.





Singh made the statement while addressing party workers in Lucknow, highlighting the growing global demand for India’s advanced indigenous weapon systems.





The request from Indonesia comes shortly after BrahMos Aerospace’s Lucknow facility dispatched its first batch of missiles on 18 October. The plant, inaugurated on 11 May, has become fully operational and represents a major milestone for India’s defence manufacturing capabilities. The new facility is the first of its kind in northern India, dedicated to the assembly, integration, and testing of the supersonic missile system.





Constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore, the plant is situated in Bhatgaon within the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government allocated 80 hectares of land for the project free of charge under its strategic initiative to strengthen the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. According to officials, the facility adheres to international manufacturing and quality standards, enabling large-scale production to meet both domestic and export demands.





Singh, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first BrahMos missile batch at the Lucknow unit last month. The event marked the beginning of a new production phase for the Indo-Russian joint venture, consolidating Uttar Pradesh’s role as a rising hub in India’s growing defence ecosystem. The plant’s logistics and integration infrastructure will allow for faster delivery and improved supply chain efficiency.





Indonesia’s interest in BrahMos follows earlier negotiations with several Southeast Asian nations, including Vietnam and the Philippines. The Philippines became the first foreign customer to sign a deal for BrahMos coastal defence batteries in early 2022, setting a precedent for India’s deepening strategic and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





Defence analysts see Jakarta’s interest as part of its broader effort to bolster maritime deterrence amid rising regional security challenges in the South China Sea. The BrahMos, known for its precision strike capability, Mach 2.8 speed, and versatility across land, air, and naval platforms, is an attractive proposition for nations seeking credible stand-off capabilities.





Beyond defence industrial updates, Singh also addressed party workers on broader political and social themes. He urged them to uphold discipline and self-respect, drawing from the ideals of Lord Ram as the “Maryada Purushottam”. Emphasising organisational continuity, he recalled his own journey through various leadership roles within the party and encouraged members to work with dedication and patience.





Reflecting on recent political developments, the Defence Minister lauded the NDA’s strong performance in the Bihar elections, noting that the outcome transcended divisions of caste and religion. He attributed the alliance’s success to grassroots efforts and a renewed public confidence in governance.





Singh concluded by highlighting India’s rising international stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the world now accords greater respect to India’s voice on global issues. He credited this enhanced image to the combined effort of political leadership, armed forces modernisation, and the hard work of dedicated party workers across the nation.





Based On ANI Report







