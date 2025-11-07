

India is poised for a transformative leap in the global rare earths supply chain following the breakthrough deal between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

The summit in Busan, South Korea, secured a one-year reprieve from Chinese export controls, briefly easing the international stranglehold and granting India a crucial window for progress.





For decades, China has exerted near-total control over rare earth exports, fuelling concerns about stability and security among technology-driven economies. The Trump-Xi understanding has temporarily allayed these fears, allowing countries such as India to rapidly build up processing and manufacturing capacities.





India’s natural endowment is considerable. Vast reserves of monazite, bastnaesite, and allied minerals are concentrated in its beach-sand deposits. However, a lack of advanced processing technology, environmental bottlenecks, and a slower regulatory framework have hitherto limited India’s ability to leverage this resource advantage.





There are now signs of a concerted policy push. Political will for rare earth value chain development has surged, buttressed by the government's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance agenda, which enjoys bipartisan consensus.





Key government-owned players such as Indian Rare Earths Ltd. have been assigned expansion of domestic refining capabilities, with technical assistance from research bodies like the Indian Space Research Organisation. Their high-purity separation technologies—originally honed for spaceflight—are being adapted for civilian uses.





India’s private sector has moved quickly in response to government signalling. Firms including Sona Comstar are investing in home-grown magnet manufacturing lines, aiming to reduce downstream dependence on Chinese imports. The government is also considering fiscal incentives to catalyse indigenous magnet production.





Critically, India is now aligning its domestic ambitions with strategic international partnerships. Engagements under the Quad framework—alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia—have accelerated collaborative rare earth exploration, co-financing, and technology transfer projects. Recent talks also include plans for reciprocal stockpiles and fast-tracked technology sharing, especially in waste management and advanced refining methods.





India's position as the world’s fifth largest economy confers unique leverage. Its thriving manufacturing base can fuel the rapid absorption of rare earth products, such as high-strength magnets, electric motors, and batteries, supporting both domestic industry and allied supply chains. Unlike smaller producers such as Australia or Brazil, India can anchor both demand and supply in a virtuous industrial cycle.





Australia remains vital for extraction and early-stage processing, while Brazil offers valuable regional diversification in the Western Hemisphere.





The United States, on its part, is making progress in metallic and finished magnetic products. None of these, however, possess India's potential as a demand-driven, value-adding hub able to produce at scale for a diversified set of end users.





The Diplomat’s analysis argues for deeper US-Indian engagement. Measures recommended include co-financing Indian magnet plants, using tools such as the US International Development Finance Corporation, and EXIM Bank guarantees. Making rare earths collaboration core to the Quad’s agenda would echo existing focus on naval and semiconductor cooperation, consolidating India’s role as a cornerstone in a new pluralistic supply chain.





India’s successful track record in attracting high-tech manufacturing—for example, in semiconductor and smartphone production—serves as evidence of its capabilities when opportunities align with strategic incentives. With support from the United States, Japan, Australia, and Brazil, India is well-set to emerge not only as a reliable rare earths producer but also as an exporter of processed materials and finished components.





If these developments continue apace, the rare earths market could become more resilient and multipolar, lessening global dependence on China and introducing greater flexibility into the supply of these critical strategic raw materials.





