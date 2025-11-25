



China has denied allegations of harassment made by Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, following her reported detention and mistreatment at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Thongdok’s account described an 18-hour ordeal marked by mocking remarks and discriminatory questioning over her Indian citizenship, prompting a formal diplomatic protest from New Delhi.





According to Thongdok’s statement to ANI, Chinese immigration officials questioned the validity of her Indian passport, alleging that Arunachal Pradesh was not part of India. She recounted that officers laughed and advised her to “apply for a Chinese passport”, claiming she was “Chinese, not Indian”. The incident occurred while she was transiting through Shanghai from London to Japan.





Thongdok, an Indian citizen residing in the United Kingdom for nearly 14 years, stated that she was singled out in the immigration queue without explanation. Despite previously transiting through Shanghai without incident, she claimed this experience was marked by hostility and humiliation. Airline staff from China Eastern Airlines were also accused of joining in the derisive behaviour, reportedly repeating the claim that Arunachal Pradesh belonged to China.





The situation escalated when she was held for several hours, denied contact with her family, and told that her visa and passport were invalid. Her predicament ended only after Indian consular officials in Shanghai and Beijing intervened, visiting the airport, providing food, and negotiating her release. Thongdok later expressed relief at having left China but described the experience as “a very long ordeal”.





In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations outright. Spokesperson Mao Ning, addressing reporters in Beijing, stated that Chinese border inspection authorities had conducted routine checks “in strict accordance with laws and regulations”. She insisted that “the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken”. Mao further asserted that China had not engaged in any “detaining” or “harassing” behaviour.





Reinforcing Beijing’s long-standing territorial claim, Mao reiterated that what China calls “Zangnan” – referring to Arunachal Pradesh – is part of Chinese territory. She dismissed any Indian administrative authority in the region, saying, “The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ illegally set up by India.” The spokesperson added that the airline had provided the passenger with rest and meal facilities during the process.





Indian officials, however, strongly objected to the explanation. New Delhi has confirmed that a “strong demarche” was delivered to the Chinese side both through the Embassy in Beijing and in New Delhi. Sources described Thongdok’s detention as “ludicrous and unacceptable”, asserting that the actions of Chinese authorities violated international civil aviation norms established under the Chicago and Montreal Conventions. The Indian Consulate in Shanghai was said to have extended “fullest assistance” to ensure the passenger’s release.





India reiterated its firm position that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country, and its residents are fully entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.





The External Affairs Ministry has rejected repeated Chinese attempts to rename places or assert alternative sovereignty claims over the state. In a statement earlier this year, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, “Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India.”





The latest episode has drawn attention at a time when New Delhi and Beijing have been striving to stabilise relations following years of tension along the Line of Actual Control. The incident underscores the persistent sensitivity surrounding Arunachal Pradesh, often a flashpoint in bilateral ties, and the challenges facing Indian travellers from the region in transiting through or entering Chinese territory.





Based On ANI Report







