



Bangalore-based defence manufacturer SSS Defence has announced a major expansion of its small-arms portfolio with the introduction of the M72 Light Machine Gun (LMG) chambered in 5.56x45mm calibre.





The new system marks a critical step in India’s efforts to strengthen indigenous small-arms manufacturing under the broader self-reliance initiative. By integrating modern design features, ergonomic refinement, and locally sourced materials, the M72 aims to meet both domestic and export requirements in the light support weapon category.





The M72 LMG represents a continuation of SSS Defence’s modular weapon development strategy. Designed for high mobility and sustained firepower, the weapon is expected to deliver low recoil and greater operational reliability in demanding combat environments.





It offers lightweight construction with robust performance, making it ideal for modern infantry and special operations roles. The weapon’s 5.56x45mm NATO chambering allows interoperability with standard ammunition used by Indian and allied forces, simplifying logistics during joint missions and training activities.





This launch builds upon the company’s growing family of indigenous infantry weapons, including the M72 carbine, P-72 and G-72 assault rifles, an indigenous submachine gun (SMG), and a designated marksman rifle (DMR).





Each of these products has been developed to address different tactical roles within an infantry section, offering Indian forces a comprehensive range of modular and upgradeable weapon systems. The M72 thus fills a key gap by providing indigenous light machine gun capability within the same product ecosystem.





SSS Defence has been steadily modernising its design, testing, and production capabilities, combining in-house R&D with precision manufacturing to reduce dependency on imported small arms. Its approach involves integrating advanced materials, improved recoil reduction systems, and user-centric ergonomics tailored to Indian climatic and operational conditions.





The company’s vertical integration ensures greater control over quality and performance while supporting Make in India objectives for defence readiness.





The company’s increasing participation in international defence exhibitions, such as Milipol Paris, underscores its ambition to position Indian small-arms technology on the global stage.





Through these platforms, SSS Defence aims to attract both government and private buyers looking for reliable, cost-effective, and modern infantry weapon solutions. The unveiling of the M72 LMG at such venues highlights growing confidence in Indian private-sector defence innovation and its ability to compete internationally.





With the M72 now joining its product line, SSS Defence strengthens its status as a key contributor to India’s indigenous small-arms ecosystem.





The company’s long-term focus remains on developing an entire spectrum of modern, battle-ready firearms that align with evolving tactical requirements and global standards. This development signals India’s broader shift towards achieving full-spectrum self-reliance in defence production, especially in the critical domain of infantry weapons.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







