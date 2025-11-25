



BonV Aero, an indigenous deep-tech aerospace company based in Odisha, has developed the Air Orca, a revolutionary heavy-lift unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed specifically for extreme altitude and harsh weather operations.





This UAV set a world record by lifting a 30-kilogram payload at an altitude of 19,024 feet over Umling La Pass in Ladakh, which is the highest motorable mountain pass worldwide.





This performance significantly surpasses the lift capabilities of helicopters like the Cheetah, typically limited to around 20 kg payloads at such altitudes. BonV Aero's Air Orca boasts a maximum take-off weight of 100 kg and features cutting-edge autonomous flight technology for beyond visual line of sight operations.​​





The Air Orca is engineered to serve critical defence logistics roles in India's most challenging northern and eastern border regions that experience extreme cold, strong winds, and snowbound isolation. It has already been deployed with the Indian armed forces for high-altitude logistics support, delivering essential supplies where traditional vehicles and helicopters struggle.





Its rugged design includes indigenous propulsion and in-house developed technology, enabling reliable operation in freezing temperatures at near 20,000 feet elevation. The UAV can autonomously navigate difficult terrains, proving effective in disaster response and humanitarian aid as a first responder delivering emergency or healthcare supplies to isolated areas.​​





Beyond military logistics, the Indian government and local administrations are exploring the Air Orca's application in civilian supply chains across remote Ladakh regions such as Zanskar, Nubra, and Changthang.





These areas suffer prolonged road blockages due to snowfall, making conventional transportation impossible for months. The UAV’s ability to hover and deliver payloads in extreme altitudes offers a potential lifeline for food, medical supplies, and other essentials, addressing critical civilian needs for isolated communities.





Discussions are underway to leverage this technology for vital civilian supply missions, transforming logistics capabilities in this strategically important and geographically tough region.​





The technological significance of Air Orca lies in its fully autonomous operation combined with a heavy payload capacity previously unavailable in indigenous drone technology.





It is the first Indian drone to achieve this high-altitude payload record, reinforcing BonV Aero’s leadership in the heavy-lift UAV segment and setting new benchmarks for aerial mobility and logistics UAVs globally.





The UAV platform is envisioned to evolve further to meet even more demanding environmental and operational conditions, enhancing supply chain resilience for defence and civilian use alike.​





BonV Aero’s Air Orca is a pioneering indigenous UAV that combines world-leading high-altitude heavy-lift capability with autonomous flight technology. It is redefining logistics at extreme altitudes, presently serving Indian armed forces and soon potentially supporting civilian supply chains in Ladakh’s most inaccessible areas.





The UAV’s record-setting achievements highlight India’s maturing aerospace manufacturing and UAV innovation landscape, marking a strategic leap in both defence and humanitarian logistics.​​





