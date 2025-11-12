



The Indian Air Force recently executed a significant military drill named ‘Maha Gajraj’ in Barmer, Rajasthan, demonstrating its tactical adaptability and strategic preparedness.





During this exercise, a fighter jet successfully performed an emergency landing on the Bharatmala Highway, a vital development that underscores India’s evolving defence capabilities.​​





The exercise was conducted under the South Western Air Command, where the primary objective was to test the operational readiness of the IAF to utilise highway infrastructure for rapid emergency response. Multiple aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Jaguar, and C-295, participated in these drills, executing high-precision landings and take-offs on the specially designated highway strip.​​





According to Wing Commander Devendra Pandey, the emergency landing field was activated specifically for this drill, allowing fighter and transport aircraft to land on the Bharatmala Highway near the Barmer-Jalore border in Rajasthan.





The operation demonstrated the IAF’s capacity to adapt civil infrastructure for strategic military use, a crucial capability for modern warfare scenarios where traditional airbases may be compromised or inaccessible.​​





Visual evidence and detailed reports reveal the jets performed rotations on the highway strip, which was temporarily cleared of civilian traffic with the full cooperation of civil and traffic authorities. This not only exhibits operational flexibility but also highlights the increasing importance of dual-use infrastructure in India’s defence planning.​





The exercise incorporated simulated combat scenarios, rapid turnaround operations, and safety measures to ensure civilian safety amid high-intensity drills. The successful landings reaffirm India’s focus on enhancing its rapid deployment and response capabilities, particularly in remote or contested border areas.​​





Furthermore, the exercise exemplifies the Indian Air Force’s emphasis on self-reliance and innovation, particularly in maximising existing civil infrastructure for defence purposes. Such drills are aimed at fostering seamless coordination between the armed forces and civil authorities, augmenting national security in times of crisis.​





In conclusion, the ‘Maha Gajraj’ exercise, significantly marked by fighter jets landing on Bharatmala Highway, underlines India’s strategic foresight and operational dexterity. It demonstrates the Indian Air Force’s resolve to maintain combat readiness and flexibility in rapidly evolving security environments.​​





This operational advancement considerably enhances India’s ability to utilise its national highway network as an emergency response asset, ensuring swift mobilisation and deployment during crises or conflicts.





