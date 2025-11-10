



China’s commissioning of its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, marks a defining point in its maritime modernisation drive. Entirely designed and built domestically, the Fujian symbolises a technological transformation within the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).





The ceremony held on 5 November in Hainan, presided over by President Xi Jinping, highlighted Beijing’s commitment to transforming its fleet into a globally deployable force capable of sustained power projection.





Unlike its predecessors, the Liaoning and the Shandong, which were derivatives of Soviet-era designs, the Fujian represents a fully indigenous achievement. With a displacement of about 80,000 tonnes, it is the largest and most sophisticated warship ever built by China.





Its advanced electrical and propulsion systems enable greater energy efficiency and integration across the ship’s combat and control systems. The Fujian’s completion signifies the PLAN’s steady progression from learning through foreign acquisition to developing sovereign design expertise.





At the technological core of the Fujian lies the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), a feature previously exclusive to the United States. Replacing the ski-jump ramp of earlier Chinese carriers, EMALS allows for the rapid and smooth launch of heavier aircraft with larger payloads.





This system enhances operational flexibility, permitting the launch of radar aircraft, stealth fighters, and reconnaissance drones that would otherwise struggle under STOBAR (Short Take-Off but Arrested Recovery) constraints. The increased sortie rate and payload capacity sharply elevate the combat potential of the Chinese fleet.





The Fujian is expected to deploy the J-35 stealth fighter, KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft, and upgraded J-15 fighters. Together, these assets provide comprehensive air combat, strike, and surveillance coverage.





The J-35, a naval adaptation of China’s fifth-generation stealth technology, significantly extends the fleet’s detection and interception range, while the KJ-600 offers advanced early warning and battle management capabilities. This combination enhances the PLAN’s maritime situational awareness and offensive capability across vast oceanic spaces.





With three active aircraft carriers, China now possesses the world’s second-largest carrier fleet after the United States. The Fujian’s introduction enables Beijing to operate carrier strike groups simultaneously across the Western Pacific and the Indian Ocean, a capability aimed at securing strategic sea lanes and responding swiftly to crises in multiple theatres. Its induction also reflects China’s growing ambition to defend maritime interests that stretch well beyond its immediate coastal waters.





The Fujian’s extensive electrification includes an integrated Medium Voltage Direct Current (MVDC) system that powers EMALS, radar arrays, communications, and weapons. This design offers improved energy management and readiness for future technologies, such as directed-energy weapons or electromagnetic railguns.





The system’s efficiency allows longer missions and fewer mechanical failures, contributing to sustained high-tempo operations during extended deployments.





For India, the Fujian’s commissioning introduces multiple layers of strategic challenge. The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, both employing the STOBAR launch system.





While capable platforms, their launch mechanisms limit aircraft payload and sortie frequency compared to China’s catapult-assisted system. This disparity gives the Fujian a clear operational edge in both strike capability and air wing versatility.





The Fujian’s presence will also reshape the maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). China’s expanding naval footprint—anchored at ports like Gwadar in Pakistan and Djibouti in East Africa—creates logistical hubs capable of sustaining long-term operations far from home waters.





Combined with the Fujian’s extensive range and endurance, this presence could influence the freedom of navigation and sea-lane stability vital to India’s energy and trade lifelines.





The formation of carrier strike groups integrating the Liaoning, Shandong, and Fujian signifies China’s ability to coordinate large-scale maritime combat operations. These groups, combining carriers, destroyers, submarines, and logistics vessels, can execute complex blue-water missions. Their presence in the IOR would press India to accelerate its naval modernisation, invest in carrier-based unmanned systems, and speed up development of its planned third carrier, INS Vishal.





India’s aviation component currently centres on MiG-29K fighters and Ka-31 helicopters. While effective, these face performance restrictions imposed by the STOBAR system.





The planned introduction of the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation could partly bridge this gap, but its deployment remains several years away. The Fujian’s induction therefore widens the capability differential in the near term.





From a strategic perspective, China’s advancement represents not just a quantitative expansion, but a qualitative shift toward sustained power projection.





The Fujian’s launch aligns with Beijing’s long-term goal to operate a global navy by the mid-2030s, capable of securing sea routes, protecting overseas interests, and participating in international missions.





For India, responding effectively means reinforcing partnerships with like-minded navies, such as those of the United States, Japan, and Australia, to preserve stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The entry of the Fujian into service underscores the dawn of a new phase in Asian naval competition. It emphasises the urgent need for India to enhance carrier capability, integrate next-generation aircraft, and invest in advanced shipborne technologies.





As China’s fleet evolves into a true blue-water force, India must balance deterrence and diplomacy with robust modernisation to maintain strategic equilibrium across the Indian Ocean and beyond.





