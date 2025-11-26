



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to India has been postponed, with his office confirming that discussions are underway to finalise a new date.





The Israeli leader’s office stated that Netanyahu maintains full confidence in India’s security arrangements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that both sides are actively coordinating to reschedule the visit.





The clarification came amid reports in Israeli media suggesting that the delay was prompted by heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in New Delhi.





The deadly blast in the capital two weeks ago, described as the worst in more than a decade, claimed at least fifteen lives and left several others injured. Following the incident, security agencies in both nations were said to be assessing potential risks in light of Netanyahu’s planned trip.





Sources quoted by i24NEWS noted that the Israeli Prime Minister is now expected to visit India sometime next year, contingent on the outcome of these security evaluations.





Netanyahu, who last visited India in 2018, has been attempting to return for a bilateral visit aimed at further strengthening diplomatic, economic, and defence partnerships.





His six-day trip seven years ago was marked by a series of agreements on agriculture, innovation, and joint research, as well as a warm display of camaraderie with Prime Minister Modi that symbolised the growing strategic ties between the two nations.





However, this latest deferment marks the third time this year that Netanyahu’s visit has been cancelled or postponed.





In the wake of the terror attack, Netanyahu extended his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and to the Indian people. In a heartfelt message shared on X, he described India and Israel as ancient civilizations bound by shared values and common histories that stand “on eternal truths”





The statement underlined that acts of terror, though tragic, can never undermine the resilience or shared resolve of their peoples. Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s solidarity with India, pledging unwavering friendship and mutual support in confronting threats of extremism.





The Prime Minister’s message carried a personal note as well, with mentions of his wife Sara joining him in expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. “Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” the post read, highlighting the emotional and strategic closeness between the two nations.





Netanyahu’s planned visit was expected to cover a broad agenda, including defence collaboration, high-tech cooperation, and trade discussions, particularly in the field of semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.





Both countries have increasingly converged on security and counterterrorism cooperation over recent years, viewing each other as critical partners in maintaining regional stability. Analysts had speculated that the visit would also include renewed talks on joint defence production and technology transfer, building upon agreements reached during Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s subsequent visit to India a year later.





Despite the postponement, diplomatic engagement between the two countries remains active. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent three-day visit to Israel included a meeting with Netanyahu, underscoring that governmental exchanges and economic dialogue are continuing at a high level.





Israeli officials have reiterated that the bilateral bond is not only intact but continues to evolve, driven by mutual trust and shared interests in innovation, prosperity, and security.





Both governments have sought to convey that the deferment is purely a logistical and precautionary measure rather than a reflection of political or diplomatic tension. The phrase “full confidence in India’s security” in the Prime Minister’s statement has been interpreted as a signal of reassurance aimed at dispelling any suggestion of doubt regarding India’s internal stability or protective measures for visiting dignitaries.





With ties between India and Israel at what many observers call their most dynamic phase, leaders on both sides appear eager to ensure that any rescheduled visit proceeds in a manner that reflects the depth of this strategic partnership.





As coordination continues between their respective teams, expectations remain high that Netanyahu’s eventual trip will reinforce bilateral priorities across defence, technology, agriculture, and renewable energy, further solidifying a relationship built over decades of trust and shared democratic values.





