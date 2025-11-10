



Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf is undertaking a three-day official visit to Bangladesh aimed at reinforcing bilateral naval ties and enhancing professional cooperation between the two forces.





His visit, which began over the weekend, includes several high-level meetings and engagements designed to deepen military and maritime collaboration.





Upon his arrival at the Bangladesh Naval Headquarters in Banani, Dhaka, Admiral Ashraf received a formal Guard of Honour from a well-equipped contingent of the Bangladesh Navy. The ceremonial welcome was followed by an inspection of the parade and salute, underscoring the formality and significance accorded to his visit.





According to a statement released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange symbolised mutual respect and recognition of shared professional standards between the two navies.





Admiral Ashraf later paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M. Nazmul Hasan. Both chiefs engaged in discussions covering professional, operational, and training-related matters, with a focus on expanding ongoing cooperation.





The two sides acknowledged the historic and evolving nature of bilateral relations, expressing optimism about sustained mutual engagement in areas of maritime security, joint training, and officer exchange programs.





The meeting also provided an opportunity to explore ways to enhance interoperability through increased participation in exercises, maritime surveillance coordination, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.





Admiral Ashraf emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to continue its collaborative approach with Bangladesh for maintaining regional maritime stability and addressing emerging security challenges in the Bay of Bengal and the northern Indian Ocean.





The Pakistan Navy delegation accompanying Admiral Ashraf comprised senior officers from Naval Headquarters, the Defence Attaché, and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh. They participated in the talks and subsequent engagements at the Naval Headquarters, reflecting Islamabad’s broader intent to expand defence diplomacy with Dhaka.





Continuing his engagements, Admiral Ashraf also called on the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh. ISPR noted that he will hold additional meetings with the Chief of Air Staff, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, and the Commandant of the National Defence College. Discussions at these meetings are expected to focus on wider military cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of both countries.





In conjunction with the Chief’s visit, the Pakistan Navy ship PNS SAIF has anchored in Chittagong on a goodwill mission. The ship’s officers and crew are scheduled to visit the Bangladesh Naval Academy, naval bases, and prominent sites in the port city. The visit of PNS SAIF complements Admiral Ashraf’s diplomatic itinerary by providing a platform for direct professional interaction between personnel of both navies.





Bangladesh Navy officers and sailors will also board and tour PNS SAIF, engaging in exchanges designed to share operational practices, technical expertise, and experience in maritime operations. Such interactions are intended to improve understanding and camaraderie between the two naval establishments while promoting mutual respect and learning.





The ISPR confirmed that both Admiral Naveed Ashraf and PNS SAIF will depart from Bangladesh on 12 November, marking the conclusion of what has been described as a productive and cordial diplomatic engagement.





The visit reflects Pakistan’s broader effort to fortify maritime diplomacy within the South Asian region, fostering constructive partnerships for regional security, maritime safety, and professional growth among neighbouring navies.





Based On ANI Report







