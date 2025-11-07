



Three commandos of Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were killed, eight others sustained injuries, and three personnel were abducted when fighters of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) executed a deadly ambush in the Muhammadi (Momand) Khel area of Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The attack occurred as a military and CTD convoy was moving through the volatile region known for frequent militant activity.





According to security officials, the TTP fighters, estimated to be heavily armed and well-coordinated, divided into two assault groups before launching a pincer attack.





They reportedly opened fire simultaneously from both flanks, catching the convoy between intersecting arcs of gunfire. Explosives were also used to disable vehicles and restrict the movement of the security personnel.





Local sources confirmed that intense exchanges of gunfire lasted for over 30 minutes. Despite immediate reinforcement efforts, the attackers managed to withdraw into the nearby rugged terrain, taking with them three abducted CTD personnel.





Rescue and search operations were later launched in adjacent areas, supported by military helicopters conducting aerial surveillance.





The injured security personnel were transported to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu, where several were reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have remained tight-lipped on the exact number of attackers involved, though initial estimates suggest a group of 15 to 20 militants participated in the operation.





This ambush highlights a renewed surge in militant offensives in Pakistan’s north-western belt. Over recent months, Bannu, North Waziristan, and other adjoining districts have witnessed increased hostilities, following a reported reorganisation of TTP units operating from across the Afghan border.





The group has repeatedly targeted CTD units and military convoys, employing coordinated small-unit tactics to maximise casualties and psychological impact.





Security analysts believe the attack demonstrates growing tactical sophistication within the TTP’s regional cells, possibly aided by cross-border facilitators. The use of simultaneous flanking manoeuvres, heavy weaponry, and planned abductions suggests premeditated planning rather than a spontaneous raid.





In response, the Pakistani Interior Ministry has vowed decisive action, directing security forces to intensify counter-terror operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Local command structures are reportedly being reviewed to prevent similar ambushes, while intelligence agencies are attempting to trace the abducted CTD personnel.





Field reports indicate that the Bannu incident has raised morale and safety concerns among law enforcement deployed in the tribal border regions. Officials have urged enhanced convoy security protocols, including aerial overwatch and improved communication coordination between military and police units operating in high-risk zones.





Agencies







