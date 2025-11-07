

The Indian Armed Forces have concluded large-scale “Akhand Prahar” drills under Exercise Trishul 2025, marking one of the most elaborate tri‑service combat readiness demonstrations in recent years.

Conducted simultaneously across the western, northern, and eastern frontiers, the exercise underscored India’s ability to coordinate joint operations under high-tempo, contested conditions.





The exercise integrated formations from the Army, Navy, and Air Force in a synchronised multi‑theatre scenario. Command centres tested interoperability and networked warfare capabilities through live data sharing between units operating in deserts, high-altitude sectors, and maritime zones.





The focus remained on real‑time decision making, precision strikes, and rapid logistic support to sustain extended combat engagements.





Akhand Prahar gave prominence to drone warfare and counter‑UAV tactics, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on autonomous and electronic domain operations. Indigenous surveillance drones and loitering munitions executed reconnaissance and simulated attack missions, while electronic warfare assets focused on disrupting adversarial command networks.





These engagements demonstrated the integration of AI‑enabled situational awareness tools and resilient communication architectures.





On the ground, T‑90 Bhishma tank formations spearheaded mobile armoured thrusts supported by mechanised infantry and attack helicopters. Combined‑arms units rehearsed deep offensive manoeuvres and rapid envelope tactics designed to breach well‑fortified defensive lines.





Simultaneously, artillery regiments tested coordinated fire support using upgraded digital command systems for enhanced accuracy and reduced reaction times.





The Indian Air Force contributed through precision air‑interdiction, close air support, and coordinated night operations. Su‑30MKI, Rafale, and TEJAS squadrons participated in joint strike missions with real‑time targeting inputs from UAVs and satellite reconnaissance platforms.





The Navy extended maritime components of the exercise by simulating coastal defence operations and strategic sea‑lane security measures linked with land‑based combat commands.





Northern theatre contingents trained in high‑altitude warfare environments, focusing on rapid troop insertion, integrated airlift operations, and mountain artillery coordination.





The use of Chinook and C‑17 transport aircraft ensured fast-response deployment of reinforcements and critical supplies to forward zones. These manoeuvres reinforced the military’s logistic depth and adaptability under extreme climatic conditions.





The Defence Ministry stated that Exercise Trishul 2025 validated India’s combat preparedness under modern hybrid warfare frameworks.





The exercise further highlighted civil‑military coordination for large‑scale contingency management and strategic deterrence. With the successful execution of Akhand Prahar, the Armed Forces demonstrated a decisive shift towards fully network‑centric and domain‑fused warfare capabilities.





