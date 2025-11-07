



President Donald Trump has once again lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as "a great man" and "a friend," during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday. His remarks came shortly after unveiling a new deal aimed at reducing the prices of weight-loss drugs across the United States.





Trump’s comments also hinted at the possibility of visiting India next year, a move that could mark a renewed engagement between Washington and New Delhi amid evolving trade dynamics.





Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that discussions with Prime Minister Modi were “going great” and added that the Indian leader had extended him an invitation. “He largely stopped buying from Russia. He is a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out; I will go… Prime Minister Modi is a great man, and I will be going,” the President said.





When asked directly whether the visit was planned for next year, Trump replied that “it could be, yes.” This statement signals possible diplomatic outreach following months of trade friction and policy adjustments between the two countries.





The remarks came only months after a report in The New York Times suggested that the US President had dropped plans to visit India for the Quad Summit later this year. The report claimed the decision followed heightened trade tensions, including new tariff measures introduced by Washington.





It also alleged that earlier assurances given to Prime Minister Modi regarding Trump’s attendance had been rescinded amid scheduling realignments.





Thursday’s press briefing, held at the White House, included an unexpected pause when a company representative fainted during the live announcement.





The incident prompted immediate medical attention, with the White House Medical Unit confirming that the individual was in stable condition. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later issued a statement assuring reporters that the event would resume shortly.





Leavitt also highlighted the Administration’s robust engagement with India. She stated that President Trump remained deeply committed to building stronger bilateral ties, noting that he recently celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with several Indian-American officials.





During that event, Trump reportedly held a direct phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi to discuss ongoing cooperation in trade and energy.





The current phase of India–US relations has been shaped by Washington’s recent decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on certain imports, with an additional 25 per cent duty linked to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.





The move reflects the Trump Administration’s attempt to exert pressure on global buyers to cut energy dependence on Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.





Trump himself acknowledged that India had “significantly reduced” its oil imports from Russia, emphasising that New Delhi was being “very good” on the issue. He stated that Prime Minister Modi had assured him of efforts to curb or halt crude imports from Moscow, aligning with Washington’s broader strategy of economically isolating Russia through energy restrictions and sanctions.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, reaffirmed that the country’s energy policy will remain guided by national interests. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India’s energy sourcing decisions focus on consumer welfare and market stability. He said that India, being a major importer of oil and gas, would continue to prioritise the protection of its economic and strategic interests.





Jaiswal further explained that India’s energy diversification had been steadily expanding over the past decade, including deeper cooperation with the United States. He added that the Trump Administration had shown clear interest in strengthening mutual energy trade, and discussions were actively progressing in this regard.





As both nations navigate shifting economic and geopolitical pressures, Trump’s remarks suggest that Washington is seeking to renew diplomatic warmth with New Delhi.





If confirmed, a US presidential visit to India in 2026 could set the stage for an important period of bilateral cooperation on trade, energy, and strategic affairs, underscoring the continued significance of the India–US partnership in global politics.





Based On ANI Report







