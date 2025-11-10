



Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has intensified its operations against online terror networks across the Valley, detaining nine individuals, including one woman, during a series of raids conducted on Sunday.





Acting on credible intelligence, CIK teams coordinated with local police to target ten specific locations spread across Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama. These operations were fuelled by reports of concerted efforts to glorify terrorism online and radicalise young people in the region.





The raids represent a sweeping crackdown on digital platforms suspected of being misused to incite violence, propagate anti-national narratives, and foster communal discord. According to an official spokesperson, the operation delivered a decisive message against extremism and the abuse of social media for unlawful purposes.





The suspects are reportedly involved in using various online channels to influence and indoctrinate vulnerable segments of society, making them susceptible to terrorist propaganda.





During the raids, authorities seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence, including SIM cards, smartphones, tablets, and a range of other digital devices.





All items collected are being subjected to detailed forensic analysis, with expectations that the recovered data will provide critical leads for ongoing investigations. The spokesperson underscored that these findings might help trace the broader network and financial links facilitating the spread of extremist content throughout the Valley.





Officials have indicated that this operation marks only the beginning of a renewed and intensified campaign to counter online terrorism and related digital threats.





More raids and detentions are anticipated in the coming weeks as agencies ramp up their vigilance against virtual handlers believed to operate from across the border.





Security forces are particularly focused on protecting the Valley’s youth from falling prey to the sophisticated influence campaigns orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror groups and their local collaborators.





Authorities reiterated their commitment to safeguarding internal security and maintaining public order in Kashmir. By rooting out such digital threats, they aim not only to uphold peace but also to neutralise the emerging risks in cyberspace.





Officials have called for continued cooperation from the public, urging citizens to report any suspicious online activity and promising robust action against those found engaging in digital extremism or anti-national conduct.





The proactive measures being taken are intended to ensure that the Valley remains resilient in the face of evolving cyber-enabled threats to its stability.





Based On PTI Report







