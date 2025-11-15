



Delhi Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, have detained three individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation into a suspected terror module linked to the Red Fort car explosion.





Among those detained are two doctors from Haryana’s Al Falah University, identified as Mohammad and Mustakim, who were reportedly acquainted with Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the vehicle that detonated near the Red Fort earlier this week.





The detentions took place during late-night raids on Friday in Haryana’s Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas. The Special Cell of Delhi Police, supported by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, carried out the operation following fresh intelligence inputs connecting the suspects to previously arrested figures in the module.





Both doctors, according to officials, maintained contact with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, another arrested academic alleged to be a key player in the group’s wider network.





Investigators have learned during preliminary questioning that one of the detained doctors had been in Delhi on the day of the explosion, reportedly for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).





Authorities are now examining whether this was a coincidence or part of a coordinated movement linked to the module’s activities. Forensic teams and digital units are reviewing communication logs and financial transactions to map interactions among the suspects.





In a parallel development, investigating agencies have detained another man in Nuh identified as Dinesh, also known as ‘Dabbu’. He was initially held for illegally selling fertilisers without a licence. However, investigators suspect his operations may extend beyond unauthorised trade.





His possible connection to the purchase or supply of NPK fertiliser, a compound often used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), is being closely examined.





Officials have revealed that members of the suspected module allegedly pooled approximately Rs 26 lakh and spent around Rs 3 lakh to procure NPK fertiliser from unauthorised sources. The inquiry now seeks to establish whether Dinesh’s supply chain contributed to these illegal purchases and whether he was aware of the intended purpose.





Separately, authorities have focused attention on another Al Falah University faculty member, Dr Shaheen Sayeed, who was earlier arrested in the same case. Investigators discovered that she recently applied for a passport.





Police verification for her passport was completed on 3 November at room number 29 of the university hostel, with routine documentation and photographs taken by officers. Agencies are now investigating whether her attempt to obtain travel documents was routine or influenced by the group’s broader movements or escape plans.





Delhi Police officials have stated that the ongoing inquiry is expanding across multiple states, involving digital forensics, financial trail analysis, and academic network tracing to determine whether the university environment was used to facilitate recruitment or logistical support.





All detained individuals remain under intensive interrogation, with agencies aiming to verify if the interactions between the doctors and the arrested conspirators were incidental professional associations or covert operational links.





The case has drawn significant national attention given its ingredients—a mix of educated professionals, logistical finance routes, and the use of agricultural materials in potential terror efforts.





Investigators continue to link each thread of communication, supply, and funding to map the full structure of what authorities describe as a “white-collar terror network” operating under the guise of academic and professional legitimacy.





Based On PTI Report







