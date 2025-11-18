

An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made a precautionary emergency landing in an agricultural field near Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, following an in-flight technical snag during a routine training mission.

The incident occurred on Monday (17-Nov-2025) and involved aircrew from a forward operating base.

According to the Indian Air Force, the helicopter crew detected a technical anomaly mid-flight and promptly initiated emergency protocols in line with standard safety procedures.

The pilot executed a controlled descent and landed the aircraft safely in open terrain, preventing any harm to personnel, civilians, or property.





The IAF confirmed through an official statement on social media that the aircraft landed safely, with no casualties or damage reported either to the helicopter or on the ground. The swift and coordinated actions of the flight crew ensured a safe resolution of the situation.





Local authorities and IAF officials quickly reached the site to secure the area and assist the crew.





A technical recovery team has already been dispatched to conduct a detailed inspection of the aircraft, identify the root cause of the snag, and carry out maintenance before the helicopter is moved back to base.





The Advanced Light Helicopter, developed indigenously by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), serves the IAF and other armed forces in multiple operational roles, including troop transport, reconnaissance, and rescue missions. Its robust design and redundant safety systems are intended to allow rapid response to such contingencies, minimising operational risk.





Preliminary assessments suggest that the aircrew followed all safety protocols effectively, demonstrating the reliability of IAF emergency procedures and training standards. Further technical evaluation will determine whether the snag was due to mechanical, electronic, or environmental factors.





While this incident did not interrupt normal air operations, the IAF has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of flight safety and aircraft maintenance across all fleets. Regular drills and maintenance cycles continue to support mission readiness and crew proficiency in handling unforeseen technical issues.





Agencies







