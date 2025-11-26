



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that India is entering a "golden era of defence innovation" during his address at the Swavlamban 2025 event, held at the Manekshaw Centre.





He emphasised the need for India to move beyond a reactive approach to adopt a proactive outlook to become future-ready amid rapid geopolitical changes.





Singh urged the private sector to adopt a "profit-plus" mindset, combining profit motives with national interest and a sense of responsibility towards the country. This approach aims to foster indigenous innovation, increase self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), and strengthen the defence ecosystem in a bigger, bolder, and faster mode.





Singh highlighted that the foundation of this new era is being laid by young entrepreneurs and innovators who integrate economic strength, strategic thinking, and technological advancement.





The Swavlamban 2025 event showcased innovations from MSMEs and startups addressing armed forces' operational needs, featuring technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum computing, stealth solutions, and smart ordnance.





Singh also called for enhanced collaboration between private players, start-ups, R&D labs, and government institutions to jointly tackle defence challenges and increase indigenous defence manufacturing, targeting a 50% or more contribution from the private sector in the near future.





The Defence Minister stressed that the world, geopolitics, and security challenges are changing rapidly, and India must change its thinking accordingly. This period demands forging ahead at an unprecedented pace rather than retreating.





Singh encouraged the private sector to identify disruptive technologies or innovative platforms that can project India's capability and global trust in defence technologies. The government and defence institutions offer full support to foster this innovation-driven ecosystem, aiming to transform India from a buyer to a builder and global leader in cutting-edge defence technology.





At the event, senior military and defence officials were present, including the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.





The exhibition at Swavlamban 2025 featured near 80 MSMEs and start-ups presenting tangible products ready for operational deployment. This event, now in its fourth edition since 2022, has grown into a key platform for showcasing indigenous defence innovations aligned with India's strategic and operational requirements.





This proactive and collaborative approach is expected to ensure India's strategic autonomy, cost efficiency, and enhanced military capability through indigenous design, manufacturing, and innovation in defence technology, signalling a transformational phase for the country's defence sector.​





Based On PTI Report







