



DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing a contract worth ₹7.12 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of First Person View (FPV) drones. The order, sanctioned by the Ministry of Defence, is part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to integrate advanced unmanned systems into tactical operations.





The contract encompasses both digital and analogue FPV drone variants, designed for high-precision missions and extensive operational flexibility.





DroneAcharya distinguished itself as the only company to successfully qualify through the Army’s exhaustive technical and field evaluations, which involved intensive trials under demanding operational conditions.





This technical edge and performance record led to an expansion of the original order by 25 per cent, reflecting the Army’s confidence in the company’s platforms.





The FPV drones delivered under this contract feature secure real-time video transmission channels and precise payload delivery capabilities. Incorporating dual safety mechanisms—electronic and mechanical—these drones prioritise reliability and mission assurance. The systems also include optimised optics and safety protocols to support both training environments and active tactical deployments.





The delivery schedule for the entire consignment has been fixed within a four-month timeframe, underscoring the company’s manufacturing readiness and supply-chain efficiency. The project will reinforce DroneAcharya’s production standards and operational commitments to time-bound defence contracts, a critical factor in India’s Make in India defence manufacturing framework.





From a strategic perspective, this order significantly enhances DroneAcharya’s standing within the Indian defence technology ecosystem. The company’s success not only strengthens its order book but also positions it as a credible indigenous supplier in the FPV drone segment—a sector rapidly gaining importance in modern battlefield applications.





DroneAcharya’s platforms are designed to support a range of surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical payload operations, making them a versatile asset for field units. Their adaptability to mission-specific requirements has been key to their acceptance by the Army, which is actively incorporating FPV technology across multiple operational strata.





The project is also expected to accelerate DroneAcharya’s research and development initiatives in autonomous and secure communication technologies for unmanned systems. The company has expressed its intent to scale production capacities in response to growing military and homeland security demands.





A board meeting scheduled for 14 November 2025 will review the company’s quarterly financial results and discuss key management changes in view of expanding defence production responsibilities. DroneAcharya’s leadership aims to leverage this Army order as a cornerstone for further partnerships within India’s defence and security domain.





By securing this deal, DroneAcharya underscores India’s maturing capability in indigenous unmanned systems manufacturing, aligning with the country’s strategic vision of technological self-reliance and operational superiority in the defence sector.