



India and Vietnam have taken significant steps to reinforce their defence partnership with the signing of two major agreements at the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue held in Hanoi on November 10, 2025.





The meeting underscored the growing alignment between the two nations on regional security, maritime safety, and defence industry collaboration.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian delegation and met with Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang. During the meeting, he conveyed warm greetings from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and reiterated India’s consistent commitment to further advancing bilateral defence ties.





The dialogue was co-chaired by Mr Singh and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant-General Hoang Xuan Chien.





Both sides reviewed progress under existing frameworks of military cooperation, including training exchanges, maritime security cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives. They also noted the steady rise in operational linkages between the two defence establishments, particularly in the domains of naval communication and joint exercises in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.





A key outcome of the discussions was the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support and Cooperation. This agreement is expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Vietnam People’s Navy in underwater operations and strengthen maritime search and rescue capabilities. It reflects the shared emphasis on ensuring safe navigation and regional stability in Indo-Pacific waters.





In addition, both countries signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Industry Cooperation, signalling deeper engagement between defence manufacturing sectors and supporting the objective of self-reliance under India’s Make in India and Vietnam’s domestic defence modernisation drive.





The letter aims to facilitate collaboration in defence research, technology transfer, and joint production of systems and components.





The meeting reaffirmed that defence remains a central pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established between India and Vietnam in 2016. The two sides highlighted the importance of maintaining an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order, particularly amid evolving security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.





Officials also discussed upcoming high-level visits, staff talks, training exchanges, and the potential expansion of joint exercises under the aegis of the Indian Armed Forces and the Vietnam People’s Army. Both sides agreed to continue building institutional linkages and promote steady progress through sustained dialogue mechanisms.





The 15th Defence Policy Dialogue reflected the shared vision of India and Vietnam for regional peace, maritime cooperation, and mutual capacity enhancement. It demonstrated the continuity and strategic depth of bilateral ties that have matured into a robust framework for long-term partnership.





Agencies







