



The Dubai Air Show 2025 has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Wing Commander Namansh Syal of the Indian Air Force, following the tragic crash of the Tejas fighter jet on November 21.





The organisers, participants, and attendees of the prestigious aviation event in Dubai expressed profound sorrow over the untimely demise of the talented pilot, whose dedication and professionalism had left a lasting impression on the international aerospace community.





In a formal statement, the Dubai Air Show organisers acknowledged that the loss of Wing Commander Syal had deeply affected the entire team and participants. However, after consultations, they collectively decided to continue the airshow as an act of respect and homage to his enduring passion for aviation. The remaining flight displays were performed in his honour, symbolising the spirit of commitment and excellence that he embodied throughout his service career.





Officials described Wing Commander Syal as an integral part of this year’s event, where his skill and composure had earned admiration from fellow aviators, engineers, and industry officials alike. A formal memorial service was held on Saturday, bringing together representatives from multiple countries, defence delegates, and aircrew members, all united in paying their respects to an officer remembered not only for his flying prowess but also for his humility and courage.





Following the completion of official procedures, Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains were flown back to India and taken to his ancestral village, Patialkar in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.





The final rites were performed on Sunday with full military honours, including a ceremonial gun salute, wreath-laying, and a procession attended by family, friends, villagers, and IAF personnel. Local residents turned out in large numbers to offer prayers and bid farewell to one of their most distinguished sons.





The Indian Air Force, in its condolence message, praised Wing Commander Syal for his exemplary service record and unflinching dedication to duty. His contributions, both as a pilot and as a representative of India’s indigenous aviation program, were recognised as invaluable to the nation’s self-reliance and defence progress. Senior officers described him as part of a new generation of aviators who had helped showcase Indian capability and professionalism on global platforms like the Dubai Airshow.





At the family’s residence, grief and pride were interwoven as his father, Jagan Nath Syal, spoke about his son’s life and achievements. He described Namansh as a spirited and accomplished individual who never shied away from challenges and consistently excelled in both his personal and professional life. His words echoed the sentiments of many who viewed the tragedy not only as a family’s personal loss but also as a national one, reflecting the shared sorrow felt across the aviation and defence communities.





As the Dubai Air Show continued, organisers reiterated their commitment to keeping Wing Commander Syal’s memory alive through tributes and remembrance. His name has now become synonymous with the spirit of skill, courage, and dedication that defines test pilots and fighter aviators.





The international aviation fraternity continues to recognise his legacy as one that will inspire future generations of pilots, both in India and abroad, to serve their nations with the same passion and professionalism he exemplified.





Based On ANI Report







