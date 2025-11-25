



A Japanese delegation led by Dr. Saku Tsuneta, Vice-Chair of Japan’s Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy, recently visited ISRO Headquarters at Bangalore to discuss the Chandrayaan-5/LuPEX mission.





This mission, a joint lunar polar exploration initiative between ISRO and JAXA, aims to explore the Moon's South Pole, focusing on permanently shadowed regions rich in volatiles like frozen water.





The mission will be launched by JAXA using the H3-24L rocket, carrying an Indian-made lunar lander equipped with a Japanese rover, alongside scientific instruments contributed by ISRO and other international partners.​





During the visit, discussions extended beyond Chandrayaan-5/LuPEX to potential collaborations in building robotic arms for space stations, launching scientific satellites, and fostering joint research and private sector activities between India and Japan.





The Japanese delegation also toured ISRO's Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) facilities at UR Rao Satellite Centre.​





In a parallel diplomatic engagement, a German delegation led by Dr. Silke Launert, State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Research Technology and Space, also met ISRO officials at Antariksh Bhavan, Bangalore.





The seven-member German team expressed interest in cooperating with ISRO in human spaceflight, in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU), quantum communication, and industry-level partnerships. Both sides agreed to advance expert-level discussions to develop implementation plans in these strategic areas.​





ISRO has recently demonstrated significant progress in quantum communication technology, including free-space Quantum Key Distribution over meaningful distances, positioning it as a leader in secure satellite communication. This capability aligns with the interests expressed by the German delegation in advancing quantum communication technologies collaboratively.​





These high-level interactions with Japan and Germany underscore ISRO's expanding international cooperation in advanced space exploration, including the upcoming Chandrayaan-5/LuPEX lunar mission and frontier technologies such as human spaceflight and quantum communication.





The engagements set the stage for future joint ventures with clear roadmaps being developed through expert consultations.​





Based On UNI Report







