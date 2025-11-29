



Dynamatic Technologies has completed a critical phase in India's naval defence modernisation by handing over the Vertical Launch Unit (VLU) to Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL). This delivery is part of the Vertical Launch-Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) system development, aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy’s short-range air defence capabilities.





The project represents a significant public-private partnership, combining the strengths of the private sector with those of a government-owned enterprise. Dynamatic Technologies, known for its advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing expertise, was tasked with producing the structural components of the missile launcher.





BEL, India's premier defence electronics company, undertakes the integration and final assembly. Their responsibilities include key sub-systems such as missile canisters, electronics, and launcher control units. This division of work highlights a well-coordinated collaboration supporting indigenous manufacturing goals.





The VL-SRSAM system is designed to counter aerial threats at short ranges, protecting naval platforms from incoming missiles and aircraft. The system’s deployment marks a leap forward in India’s maritime defence posture, reflecting strategic self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The handover of the VLU to BEL on 27 November 2025 is a milestone signalling progress in domestic defence production. It demonstrates not only technological capability but also the maturity of India’s defence supply chain ecosystem.





With this delivery, the project moves closer to operational readiness, supporting the Indian Navy's long-term vision of an indigenously equipped fleet. The partnership sets a precedent for future collaborative efforts between public and private entities in the defence sector.





This achievement also underscores the growing role of private industry in India’s defence manufacturing landscape, contributing to the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. It showcases how specialised private companies complement established public sector units in producing cutting-edge defence solutions.





Moving forward, this collaboration is expected to accelerate further development phases of the VL-SRSAM system. Full integration and testing will ensure the system meets stringent operational standards required for naval deployment.





The handover from Dynamatic Technologies to BEL reflects a strategic and operationally significant step towards enhancing India’s naval air defence with domestically developed systems, bolstering maritime security and technology sovereignty.





Agencies







