



The Indian Navy has taken delivery of the Taragiri, the fourth ship of the Nilgiri class (Project 17A), at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. INS Taragiri is equipped to carry the BrahMos ship-to-ship missile, reinforcing the Navy's strike capabilities and enhancing its multi-mission versatility.





Marking a major achievement in the nation's warship design and construction self-reliance, Taragiri's build period was notably compressed to 81 months, compared to the 93 months taken for the lead ship of the class, Nilgiri.





This state-of-the-art frigate is a significant leap in naval design, stealth technology, firepower, automation, and survivability, embodying the spirit of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in warship building.





It carries a potent suite of weapons and sensors including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the MFSTAR radar, MRSAM air-defence systems, a 76 mm Super Rapid Gun Mount, various close-in weapon systems (30 mm and 12.7 mm), and rockets and torpedoes for anti-submarine warfare. The ship uses a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, which comprises a diesel engine and a gas turbine driving controllable pitch propellers, managed by an advanced Integrated Platform Management System.





Project 17A frigates like Taragiri represent a generational leap over the earlier P17 Shivalik-class. These ships are versatile multi-mission platforms designed to meet current and future maritime challenges. The design and construction have been the work of the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and the Warship Overseeing Team in Mumbai.





At 75 percent indigenous content, the project has engaged over 200 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), creating direct employment for about 4,000 personnel and indirectly supporting more than 10,000 jobs.





The delivery of INS Taragiri follows three earlier Project 17A ships handed over to the Indian Navy in the past 11 months. The remaining three ships under the Project 17A program, involving MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, are scheduled for progressive delivery by August 2026.





INS Taragiri revives the legacy of the erstwhile INS Taragiri, a Leander-class frigate that served the Navy for 33 years from 1980 to 2013, now reincarnated as a modern stealth frigate equipped with advanced combat capabilities.





This delivery showcases India's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, engineering, and construction, underlining the Indian Navy's continuous emphasis on boosting self-reliance and technological sophistication in its fleet's capability and readiness to address multifaceted maritime threats effectively.​





Based On ANI Report







