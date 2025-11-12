



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has offered heartfelt condolences to the people of India following the devastating explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured.





The incident, which took place on Monday evening near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the historic monument, has triggered strong condemnation and global messages of support.





Posting on X, Saar extended his and Israel’s deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, expressing grief over the loss of innocent lives. He further conveyed wishes for the swift recovery of those injured and reaffirmed Israel’s unwavering solidarity with India, declaring that Israel stands with India in its fight against terror.





The message underscored the close security and strategic cooperation between the two nations, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the explosion involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused significant damage to nearby vehicles. Investigators are currently exploring all possible angles, including the use of improvised explosive devices. Multiple intelligence and forensic teams have joined the probe to determine the cause, motive, and possible perpetrators of the blast.





Authorities have heightened security across the national capital region and other major cities following the attack. Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is now being conducted jointly by central security agencies and the state police.





The blast, which occurred around 7 p.m., sent shockwaves through one of Delhi’s busiest heritage precincts, an area often crowded with tourists and commuters. Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, managing to contain the situation and secure the site within minutes. Rescue teams worked through the night to clear debris and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.





Expressions of solidarity have poured in from across the world. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed his deep shock over the incident, saying he was confident that Indian authorities would conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also extended condolences, reaffirming his nation’s solidarity with the Indian people in this time of grief.





Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the explosion as “heartbreaking,” lauding the swift and professional response of the rescuers and security personnel. He reiterated Israel’s support for India’s efforts against terrorism, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship that link the two democracies.





Foreign missions including those of the United States, Canada, and several European nations issued condolences and updated their security advisories for their nationals in India.





The US Embassy in New Delhi reported that the Government of India had placed several states on high alert and urged citizens to remain cautious in crowded areas.





Security officials across the country have been instructed to stay vigilant as investigators analyse surveillance footage and digital evidence for possible leads. Preliminary findings suggest that the blast may have been premeditated, but officials have not yet ruled out other motives.





As Delhi reels from the tragedy, the government has promised a full-scale investigation and assistance to the victims’ families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take a detailed briefing on the incident following the initial investigation reports.





The explosion near one of India’s most recognised heritage landmarks has reminded the nation of the continuing threat of urban terrorism.





However, the united global response, particularly from strategic partners such as Israel and Russia, has reinforced India’s determination to confront and defeat those who seek to spread fear through violence.





Based On ANI Report







