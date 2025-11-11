



The international community has expressed condolences and solidarity with India following the tragic car blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening, which claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured.





The European Union’s Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, led the expressions of support, stating that the EU stood firm with the people of India during this moment of national grief. In a post on X, Delphin conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured, emphasising that the EU’s thoughts were with the Indian people as the investigation continues.





Echoing similar sentiments, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou extended condolences on behalf of the Government and people of France. He expressed heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved families and conveyed wishes for the complete recovery of the injured, underscoring France’s close ties and friendship with India during this difficult period.





The Embassy of Egypt also issued a message of condolence through its official X account. Representing the Government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the message extended sincere sympathy to the victims’ families and offered prayers for the early recovery of the wounded, stating that Egypt stood with India in mourning.





At the domestic level, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident. In his message, he described the blast as a tragic act that caused immense pain to the families affected, assuring that prayers and support were with the victims and injured.





Delhi Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Officials confirmed that a case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with provisions from the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The inclusion of UAPA sections 16 and 18 indicates that investigators are examining the possibility of a terror link behind the explosion.





Sources indicated that forensic teams and bomb disposal experts have been combing the blast site, located near one of India’s most iconic monuments. Preliminary findings suggest that an improvised explosive device (IED) may have been used, though confirmation awaits detailed forensic analysis.





Local authorities reported that at least eight individuals were killed and several others sustained serious injuries. Victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, and emergency services remained on high alert throughout the night. Teams from the National Security Guard and Delhi Fire Services collaborated closely at the scene to ensure the area was secured and cleared of any additional threats.





The incident, which took place at a prominent location with high tourist and security significance, has raised renewed concerns about urban security in the capital. The Ministry of Home Affairs is understood to be monitoring developments closely and coordinating with state officials regarding the ongoing investigation and security reinforcement measures.





The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India’s most visited landmarks, remains under enhanced security surveillance as investigators assess potential motives behind the attack. The blast has drawn widespread condemnation both within India and internationally, as messages of support continue to pour in for the victims and the people of Delhi.





Based On ANI Report







