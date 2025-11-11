



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy that struck Delhi on Monday evening, when a powerful car blast occurred near the historic Red Fort.





The explosion, which took place around 7 pm on Subhash Marg, claimed eight lives and left several others injured.





In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed his condolences, describing the incident as tragic and extending sympathies to the families of those who died. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment for their injuries.





Law enforcement agencies launched an immediate investigation following the explosion. The Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials stated that sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which pertain to terrorist acts and conspiracy, have been invoked.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing reporters after receiving a briefing, said that the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic junction near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The intensity of the blast damaged nearby vehicles and injured several pedestrians on the busy road.





Emergency services rushed to the scene within minutes of the explosion. Firefighters, Delhi Police personnel, and forensic teams worked late into the night, cordoning off the area to collect evidence and ensure public safety. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from surrounding streets to trace the origin and movement of the vehicle before the incident.





Medical personnel at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital confirmed that eight fatalities had been recorded and seven more individuals were undergoing treatment for burn and shrapnel injuries. Among the injured were two minors and an elderly bystander who had been waiting near the traffic signal at the time of the explosion.





President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed their condolences in separate messages. The President conveyed her grief on X, praying for strength for the bereaved families and a swift recovery for the injured. The Vice-President described the incident as deeply distressing and extended solidarity to the families impacted by the tragedy.





The blast has triggered a wave of condolence messages from across the diplomatic community. Several foreign envoys stationed in New Delhi expressed sympathy with the victims’ families and condemned the act of violence, calling for collective efforts to combat terrorism.





Security has been tightened across Central Delhi following the incident. Additional police patrols and bomb disposal units have been deployed around key public places, including metro stations, government buildings, and tourist zones.





An official from the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that forensic teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have joined the probe to determine if the explosion was an act of terror or a deliberate sabotage attempt. Initial reports indicate traces of high-grade explosive materials within the charred remains of the vehicle.





The capital remains on high alert, with authorities urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited from the Delhi Police and central agencies.





Based On ANI Report







