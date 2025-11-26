



India's counter-drone strategy has entered a transformative phase with the integration of low-tech physical protections, such as tall rigid frames draped in heavy nylon netting, shielding stationary helicopters like the Chetak at airbases.





This net acts as a physical barrier to prevent hostile drones from striking parked aircraft, providing a crucial defensive layer on the tarmac.





Despite its simplicity, this method is highly effective and complements India's broader counter-drone ecosystem, which combines passive defences with advanced technology including jammers, sensors, and kinetic drone-killers.





India is developing a multi-layered drone defence framework reflecting an adaptive strategy in response to evolving UAV threats.





This includes soft-kill electronic warfare systems that jam and disrupt drone communications and navigation, and hard-kill measures such as guided micro-missiles to neutralise drone swarms.





Indigenous projects like the Bhargavastra counter-drone system exemplify domestic efforts, featuring integrated radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors to detect drones, with capabilities to engage multiple targets simultaneously.





Similarly, the SAKSHAM system offers real-time detection, tracking, and neutralisation of hostile drones over wide airspaces, enhancing battlefield airspace control.





The physical nets on the ground serve as a practical complement to these advanced systems. When stretched over parked aircraft, these nets prevent drone propellers from penetrating or causing damage, akin to how spider webs trap insects.





While barriers like nets have limitations against fast-moving or heavy drones, they are effective in mitigating low-cost threats and Kamikaze-style UAVs that operate close to the ground.





This passive protection forms an important component of India's layered defence approach alongside C-UAS (counter-unmanned aerial system) technologies.





India's overall counter-drone adaptation is part of a strategic shift emphasising self-reliance and indigenous technology development to meet security challenges along its borders, notably from drone incursions by adversaries like China and Pakistan.





The combination of layered passive defences on the tarmac and advanced kinetic and electronic countermeasures enables continuous protection of critical assets and infrastructure.





This quiet but rapid revolution enhances resilience against increasingly sophisticated drone threats in India's evolving military landscape.





India’s growing counter-drone strategy uses a pragmatic blend of low-tech nets for protecting stationary helicopters and cutting-edge detection and neutralisation systems, forming a robust, multi-layered defence posture that is quietly revolutionising airbase security and drone threat management on the ground and beyond.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







