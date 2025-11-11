Hyundai Heavy Industries HDL 13000 Landing Platform Dock vessel





HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of South Korea has announced its entry into the Indian Navy’s expansive Landing Platform Dock (LPD) program, valued at nearly ₹1,30,000 Crores. The initiative forms part of India’s long-term naval modernisation roadmap that envisages the development of large amphibious assault and logistic support vessels.





The company confirmed on 11 November 2025 that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s premier state-owned shipbuilding company.





The agreement focuses on a joint approach to design, construct, and deliver advanced landing ships tailored to the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.





Cochin Shipyard, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, has long been India’s flagship naval construction facility. It possesses the infrastructure and technical proficiency to undertake complex vessel projects—ranging from commercial carriers to large-scale defence ships, including India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.





HHI’s entry into partnership with CSL thus brings together complementary strengths—advanced Korean naval design and India’s indigenous production capacity.





The latest agreement follows a broader MoU signed in July 2025 between HD Hyundai and CSL to boost cooperation in ship design, production efficiency, technology sharing, and workforce development. The new pact takes that collaboration a step further by committing both partners to jointly execute the LPD project under India’s “Make in India” and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) frameworks.





Through this cooperation, HHI will provide design inputs, engineering guidance, and technology transfer to support CSL in building four large landing vessels, each reportedly displacing around 29,000 tons. The Korean shipbuilder intends to create a joint proposal mechanism and enduring technical support framework, aiming to enhance local competencies while embedding advanced amphibious warfare technologies into India’s fleet.





President Ju Won-ho of HHI’s Warship and Medium-Sized Ship Business Division stated that Hyundai’s extensive experience in constructing naval platforms for international clients made it an ideal partner for India’s modernisation drive. “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our endeavour to participate in India’s growing defence shipbuilding sector,” he said.





According to market estimates, the cost of building four such LPDs could reach approximately US $900 million, with India’s Ministry of Defence viewing the project as essential to expanding expeditionary and amphibious capabilities. The vessels are expected to support troop deployment, disaster relief, and logistics operations, while also serving as command hubs during maritime operations.





The cooperation emerges amid India’s broader Tri‑Service Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR 2025), which outlines long‑term procurement goals for the armed forces.





The roadmap includes plans for a 65,000‑ton aircraft carrier, 10 next‑generation destroyers and frigates, 7 advanced patrol vessels, 12 mine countermeasure ships, 5 logistics support ships, 4 landing platforms, 100 fast attack boats, 20 unmanned surface vessels, and 20 autonomous reconnaissance submarines.





The ambitious plan underscores India’s aim to transition towards a more agile, network‑driven naval force.





HHI’s engagement with India follows similar ventures in the international naval market. On 3 November 2025, the firm signed a Letter of Intent with Peru’s state‑owned SIMA shipyard to co‑develop and construct advanced submarines.





Earlier, in March 2025, HHI delivered the first Miguel Malvar class patrol vessel ahead of schedule to the Philippine Navy, reinforcing its track record for timely delivery and reliability in defence shipbuilding projects.





With its latest partnership in India, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is positioning itself as a key enabler of Indo‑Korean defence cooperation, contributing to the strategic goal of modernising India’s naval assets through high‑end maritime engineering and localised production.





Korean News Media







