



A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening has left at least eight people dead and several others injured, sparking widespread condemnation and a nationwide security alert.





The blast, which occurred around 7 pm, tore through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, scattering debris and shattering nearby vehicles.





Israel’s envoy to India, Reuven Azar, described the tragedy as “heartbreaking” in a statement on X. Extending condolences to the families of the victims, he praised rescue workers and security forces for their swift response.





“Heart breaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers and security forces,” Azar wrote.





Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), relevant provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Investigators from multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have joined the probe to determine whether the blast was an act of terror.





A senior police officer stated that forensic experts were examining the wreckage to identify the nature of the explosive device. Initial reports suggest the blast originated from within the car, indicating possible improvised explosive device (IED) usage, though official confirmation is awaited.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident “deeply concerning” and said all possibilities were being explored. He confirmed that central agencies had been directed to coordinate closely with local authorities to conduct a thorough and time-bound investigation. “A detailed analysis of the explosives and components used is underway. No angle will be ruled out,” he told ANI.





Several foreign embassies, including those of Israel, Canada, and the United States, reacted swiftly to the explosion. The Canadian Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences to the families of those killed in what it called a “horrific explosion,” and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.





It also issued an advisory urging Canadian nationals in India to exercise caution and contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre for assistance if needed.





The US Embassy in India released a security alert for American citizens, warning them to avoid the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk areas. The advisory noted that the Indian government had placed several states on high alert following the blast, advising Americans to remain vigilant, monitor local news, and avoid crowded or tourist-heavy zones.





In the aftermath of the incident, security presence around major landmarks, including the Red Fort, India Gate, and Connaught Place, has been significantly intensified. Barricades have been erected, and vehicle checks have been stepped up at entry and exit points to the city.





The Delhi Police’s Special Cell is coordinating with the Intelligence Bureau and anti-terror units to trace potential network links or foreign involvement. CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to track the sequence of events leading to the explosion.





The blast near one of India’s most iconic heritage sites has reignited concerns about urban security and counter-terror preparedness. Citizens and civic leaders have called for stricter surveillance and better intelligence coordination to prevent such incidents.





The tragedy comes amid heightened festival-season activity in Delhi, raising fears of further security risks in crowded public spaces. Emergency teams have been placed on standby, and hospitals in central Delhi have been directed to maintain readiness to handle mass-casualty situations.





As investigations progress, authorities have urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies immediately.





Based On ANI Report







