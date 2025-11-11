



A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi has claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. The blast took place in a parked car at a major traffic signal and destroyed nearby vehicles, spreading panic in the busy commercial district.





Authorities have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act, indicating terror-related suspicions, while NIA and NSG teams have joined Delhi Police in a comprehensive investigation.​​





Early statements by leaders, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, link the incident to retaliatory intentions following India’s prior counter-terrorist campaign, Operation Sindoor.





There is speculation that the attack forms part of a broader conspiracy, with terrorists seeking revenge after previous setbacks. The Home Minister and senior security officials are exploring all investigative avenues and monitoring public safety.​





Social media has witnessed intense calls for ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’, demanding severe counter-measures if a Pakistan-linked terror involvement is established. Many users advocate for a “full clean-up” and renewed offensive against terror infrastructure, while others urge immediate government action.





No concrete confirmation has emerged from official sources regarding direct foreign involvement or a decision to mobilise such an operation as of the latest updates.​





Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in India’s approach to militant infrastructure, using long-range precision strikes and drone assets for targeted elimination.





Top military leadership, including General Anil Chauhan, emphasised that no distinction would be made between terrorists and state sponsors, framing such actions as India’s “new normal”. These strategies are likely to inform a potential Operation Sindoor 2.0 if escalation follows the latest events.​​





While security forces are on high alert nationwide, with investigations ongoing, agencies remain cautious before escalating to new offensive operations.





Deployment of significant investigative and forensic resources in Delhi underscores government resolve, but any action like Sindoor 2.0 would hinge on definitive intelligence, attribution, and wider strategic calculations involving India-Pakistan relations.​





Current evidence points towards terror motives linked to previous counter-terrorist actions, but India’s decision-makers are awaiting investigative clarity before considering further escalation. Calls for Sindoor 2.0 reflect strong public opinion for robust counter-terror action, but official moves remain contingent on the evolving situation and intelligence findings.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







