



India discussed increasing cooperation with the Arab League in a meeting chaired by the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South), Dr Neena Malhotra, with Arab Ambassadors in New Delhi. The meeting focused on ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.





India shares historic and cultural ties with the Arab League countries, dating back to ancient times when trade and knowledge exchanges occurred across the Arabian Sea and connected land routes. These longstanding relations continue to thrive through shared language, religion, and extensive economic engagement.





The Arab League, established in 1945 and comprising 22 member states from the Arab world, forms part of India's extended neighbourhood. India’s external trade significantly passes through critical maritime routes in the region such as the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden. Indian investments span countries from Oman and Saudi Arabia to Egypt and Sudan.





The partnership between India and Arab League nations covers diverse sectors including food and energy, financial services, health, education, information technology, renewable energy, start-ups, and infrastructure projects. The Indian diaspora of over 9 million in these countries contributes substantially to regional growth and prosperity.





Despite global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, trade and cooperation between India and the Arab world continued to expand. The relationship is underscored by shared views on international developments and strong commercial ties which form the foundation of bilateral relations.





This meeting reaffirms India’s commitment to deepen engagement with the Arab League, exploring new avenues for collaboration across socio-economic and strategic domains for mutual benefit and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







